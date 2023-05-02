North West surprises Kim Kardashian with ‘beautiful’ Met Gala gift

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

North West has surprised her mother Kim Kardashian with the ultimate gift before the 2023 Met Gala: a spa day.

Ahead of this year’s Met Gala, which takes place on Monday 1 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the nine year old surprised the Skims founder with pre-Met Gala massages.

“How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met,” Kardashian wrote over her Instagram Story on Sunday. She also shared a glimpse of the relaxing set-up, which included massage tables, candles, bouquets of white roses, and silver balloons that spelled out, “Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala”.

The silver balloons were in line with this year’s Met Gala theme – “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” – which pays tribute to the legendary German designer.

“Massages before the big day,” Kardashian said in the video. “How beautiful!”

While the elaborate spa day was a kind gesture from the nine year old, many social media users wondered how she could plan such a luxurious surprise. “There is no way North did this,” said one fan on Reddit.

“Maybe she meant that North arranged for it to happen,” said another Reddit user.

(Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Others wondered whether the post meant that North West will attend the annual fashion event with her mother. “So it’s confirmed, North is Kim’s date for The Met?” one Reddit user asked.

While it’s unclear whether North will be joining her mother at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, previous reports suggested the Kardashian-Jenner family had not received an invite to the gala. A report from Page Six in March claimed that the reality stars have not received an invitation to the 2023 Met Gala because Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour – who is in charge of the guest list – was allegedly “cracking down” on who can attend the exclusive event.

(Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

However, Kardashian confirmed her attendance at this year’s Met Gala in an Instagram post featuring none other than Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette. “Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris,” she captioned the post, which featured photos and video of Kardashian with Lagerfeld’s famous feline. “We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld’s office to get a little inspiration for the Met.”

The Instagram post also showed Kardashian preparing for her Met Gala look, which is likely to be inspired by Lagerfeld’s archival looks from his time as creative director of Fendi or Chanel.

(Instagram / Kim Kardashian)

Another report suggested Kardashian will attend the annual fashion event alongside another unnamed member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, which many assumed to be supermodel Kendall Jenner. Although, it wouldn’t be the first time North West has walked the Met Gala red carpet. In 2013, Kardashian attended her first Met Gala alongside her then-husband, Kanye West. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was pregnant with her eldest daughter at the time.

On Monday evening, celebrities and fashion influencers will gather at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City to honour the late Karl Lagerfeld. In September 2022, Vogue announced that the theme of the 2023 event will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy.

Along with Vogue’s editor-in-chief Wintour, there will be four co-chairs of the event: Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Roger Federer.

Fans can tune in to the Met Gala 2023 red carpet livestream on Monday 1 May at 6.30pmET on the Vogue website or its social media platforms.