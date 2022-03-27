Oscars viewers are applauding Rita Moreno after she took the opportunity to praise her Academy Awards look on the red carpet.

On Sunday, the West Side Story star arrived on the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards in a black off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera. She accessorised the look with black shoes with buckles and a feathered black headpiece.

While walking the red carpet, Moreno was asked about her outfit, with the actor revealing she “can’t get over herself”.

“Hello gorgeous! I’m looking at myself. I can’t get over myself,” the actor told E! News hosts while laughing on the red carpet.

Moreno then broke down her look, explaining that her unique headpiece is “from friends” because she “just thought: ‘What the hell’”.

“And then I put on a black wig underneath, because what the hell, right?” Moreno continued, before pointing to a faux birthmark on her cheek and adding: “And then I put on this little thing because I thought: ‘What the hell?’

“And I just love the way I look. You know, kill me, sue me.”

The 90 year old’s self-praise has been met with an outpouring of support from Oscars viewers, who have applauded the actor’s confidence and “energy”.

“Rita Moreno: ‘I just love the way I look! Kill me! Sue me!’ ‘I can’t get over myself!’” one person tweeted. “Blessed honesty. More of this on the #Oscars red carpet, please.”

Another person wrote: “She’s giving all of the right energy,” while someone else added: “She is my queen.”

The West Side Story remake has been nominated for seven Academy Awards. You can follow along live with all of our Oscars coverage here.