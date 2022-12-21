How to make Jane Dunn’s no-bake Irish cream tart

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

“This dessert is one of the most luxurious no-bake treats you can make,” says Jane Dunn, author of Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate!

“I serve this every Christmas season, as it always goes down well, but you know it would suit a New Year’s Eve or a dinner party.”

She recommends making them in miniature for your New Year’s party, so they’re even easier to serve to guests.

Irish cream tart

Ingredients:(Serves 12)

For the base:300g digestive biscuits35g cocoa powder150g unsalted butter, melted

For the filling:175g dark chocolate175g milk chocolate50g unsalted butter300ml double cream150ml Irish cream liqueur (I use Baileys Original)

For the topping:125ml double cream25ml Irish cream liqueur2tbsp icing sugarGrated milk chocolate

Method:

1. For the base: In a food processor, blitz the biscuits and cocoa powder to a fine crumb, add the melted butter and pulse a few times until well combined. Transfer to a 23-centimetre loose-bottomed tart tin and press firmly into the base and sides.

2. For the filling: In a large bowl, add the dark chocolate, milk chocolate and butter. In a small pan, add the double cream and Irish cream liqueur and heat until just before boiling point. Pour over the chocolate and butter and whisk together until smooth. Pour the filling into the biscuit crust and chill in the fridge for around three hours until set.

3. For the topping: Carefully remove the biscuit crust from the tin and transfer to a serving plate. In a large bowl, whip the double cream, Irish cream liqueur and icing sugar together to form soft peaks. Transfer to a piping bag with a piping nozzle fitted and pipe swirls over the tart. Grate some chocolate over the dessert before serving.

Jane’s Patisserie: Celebrate! by Jane Dunn is published by Ebury Press, priced £20. Photography by Ellis Parrinder. Available now