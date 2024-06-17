Opt for chopped: Fresh new salad recipes to brighten up mealtimes this summer

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nothing signals the start of summer quite like a crisp, fresh, nutritious salad. And there’s one trend that’s tantalising taste buds up and down the country – the chopped salad.

Comprising ingredients chopped in a similar size and all bundled together, chopped salads have been flooding social media feeds over the last year, with over 75,000 videos amassing under the hashtag #choppedsalad, and recipes such as the Green Goddess Salad gaining over 25 million views on TikTok.

Not only can they provide a wealth of healthy nutrients in one bowl, chopped salads are super easy to make and are perfect for alfresco dining with family and friends or as a tasty lunch on the go, as the warmer days arrive. They’re also a great way to use up any leftover food you might have at home – ingredients such as cheese from your fridge, spare herbs or extra fruit and veg. And why not try adding store cupboard essentials such as chickpeas, quinoa, seeds and pulses, making it an all-round budget friendly bowl of goodness that can help make the most of leftovers and reduce food waste.

When it comes to whipping (or chopping) one up at home, why not challenge yourself to get as many colours, textures and ingredients into your bowl as possible. This could also be a great opportunity to get the whole family involved with picking their own toppings and combinations, engaging even the pickiest kids with fruit and veg.

How to make the perfect chopped salad

Keep things simple

While the trend looks like a lot of work, chopped salads are the complete opposite as you can use ingredients already in your home. In fact, you’ve probably eaten one without realising as the style stems from Mediterranean salads such as tabbouleh. In fact, if you’re looking for somewhere to start, why not try our crispy halloumi tabbouleh recipe? Not only does it taste great, but at less than £1.50 a head, it’s affordable and packed with nutritious ingredients.

The power of sweet and sour

Like any salad, the best combinations come from mixing different flavour profiles; sweet, sour and salty being one of my favourite pairings. For sweet, the most obvious choice would be fruit, however, you can also opt for certain vegetables such as sweet peppers, sweet potatoes, sweetcorn, or sugar snap peas. The best way to incorporate a touch of sour is through a dressing. Finally, a salty flavour can be achieved through proteins such as bacon and anchovies, or for vegetarian options, feta cheese, olives or pickled ingredients for that salty, sour kick.

Look beyond lettuce

Gone are the days where salads were just limp lettuce, all kinds of things can be used as the base for a delicious bowl, from grains and carbs like beans, pulses, potato and pasta. Not only do these extra starches taste great, but they are an affordable way to make you feel fuller for longer. The charred chilli corn and smoky bean salad with sweet potato recipe is the perfect example. With beans and sweet potato included, this salad will not just taste great, but fill you with long lasting energy too!

Mix it up

The fun with chopped salads is that they are so versatile. The small, chopped pieces, mean they can be enjoyed as a dip, with your favourite tortilla chips, as a tasty and quick main for lunch, or a side dish complementing a summer BBQ. The freshness of the salads will be sure to bring some goodness to any mealtime.”

Chopped Asian chicken salad recipe

Your new go-to healthy lunchbox recipe ( Tesco )

Looking for a new healthy lunch idea to keep you going this summer? This chopped Asian chicken salad recipe is perfect for throwing together at home or taking to work. Sticky teriyaki-style chicken is tossed with a colourful veg slaw for lunch in under 30 minutes.

Serves: 4 at £1.70 per head

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Nutrition: 360 calories | dairy-free

Ingredients:

300g chicken breast fillets

2 tbsp soy sauce

90g clear honey

1 garlic clove, crushed

2 tbsp sesame oil

350g cabbage, finely sliced

1 large carrot, finely sliced

1 cucumber, finely sliced

3 spring onions, sliced

30g mint, leaves picked

30g fresh coriander, leaves picked

80g salted peanuts, roughly chopped

20g toasted sesame seeds

Method:

Lay the chicken between 2 sheets of clingfilm and bash with a rolling pin to flatten slightly To make the marinade, put the soy sauce, honey, garlic and 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large bowl and stir to combine. Add the chicken and put in the fridge to marinate for 10 mins. Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large frying pan over a high heat. Cook the chicken for 4-5 mins each side or until cooked through. Set aside to cool slightly and thinly slice or shred. Reduce the heat to medium, add the remaining marinade to the pan and cook for 5-6 mins or until sticky. Set aside to cool. Put the cabbage, carrot, cucumber, onion, mint, coriander, peanuts, sesame seeds and the chicken in a large serving bowl. Add the sticky soy dressing and toss to combine.

Charred chilli corn and smoky bean salad with sweet potatoes recipe

Get the most out of your grill by charring corn to up the flavour of any salad ( Tesco )

Get the most out of your grill by charring corn to up the flavour of this salad. Pair the charred corn with smoky beans and sweet potatoes for a vegetable-filled summer feast, perfect for dining in the sun.

Serves: 6 at £1.63 per head

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 20 minutes

Nutrition: 360 calories | Vegetarian | Gluten-free

Ingredients:

6 corn on the cobs

6 small sweet potatoes

2 ½ tbsp olive oil

½ lime, juiced

1 red onion, finely chopped

1-2 red chillies (to taste), deseeded and finely chopped

400g tin kidney beans, drained and rinsed

400g tin black beans, drained and rinsed

2 tsp smoked paprika

30g pack fresh parsley, finely chopped

100g reduced-fat salad cheese, crumbled

Method:

Light the barbecue at least 40 mins before cooking or heat a griddle pan over a medium-high heat. Rub each corn cob with ½ tsp oil and season with salt. Griddle for 15-20 mins, turning every 2-3 mins until golden and charred, and the kernels are tender. Leave to cool until you can handle them. Meanwhile, pierce the sweet potatoes all over with a fork and microwave on high in 2-min bursts for 10-15 mins on high (or in 2 batches for 6-10 mins) until tender throughout when pressed. Rub the sweet potato skins with ½ tbsp oil. While the sweetcorn is cooling, transfer the sweet potatoes to the barbecue or griddle pan and cook for 4-5 mins, turning every 1 min, until the skins are crisp and lightly charred. Mix the remaining 1 tbsp oil, the lime juice, onion, chilli, beans and paprika in a bowl with some seasoning. Stand the corn cobs on a chopping board and use a sharp knife to slice off the kernels. Add the sweetcorn to the bowl with the parsley and most of the cheese. Toss everything together. Split the charred sweet potatoes using a sharp knife and spoon in the chilli sweetcorn. Scatter with the remaining cheese and a grind of black pepper, and serve with any remaining salad alongside.

Greek salad with grains recipe

A great addition to any summer barbecue or picnic ( Tesco )

A traditional Greek salad recipe – made with tomatoes, cucumber, olives and feta – but boosted with the addition of the Fire Pit triple grain salad. It makes a great addition to any summer barbecue or picnic.

Serves: 4 at £1.33 per head

Prep time: 10 minutes

Nutrition: 479 calories | Vegetarian

Ingredients:

1 tub x 450g Fire Pit Triple Grain Salad

1 red onion, finely chopped

1 cucumber, chopped into 1cm cubes

250g cherry tomatoes, halved

200g feta, sliced

100g black olives, pitted

For the dressing:

80ml olive oil

zest and juice of 1 lemon

30g bunch of dill, finely chopped (optional)

2 tsp oregano leaves

Method:

To make the dressing, mix together the olive oil, lemon, dill (if using), oregano and onion. Season well. Remove the leaves from the Fire Pit Triple Grain Salad. Finely slice these and place them over the base of a platter. In a bowl, toss together the remains of the Fire Pit Triple Grain Salad with the red onion, cucumber and tomatoes. Toss through the dressing and top with the feta and black olives to serve.

Crispy halloumi tabbouleh recipe

This recipe is perfect for using up leftover fresh herbs from the fridge ( Tesco )

Use up any fresh herbs you have in your fridge to make this tabbouleh. Top with crispy halloumi and a drizzle of houmous for a special summery supper.

Serves: 6 at £1.48 per head

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Nutrition: 288 calories | Vegetarian

Ingredients:

100g couscous

1 small red onion, finely chopped

20g fresh mint, leaves finely chopped

2 x 30g packs flat-leaf parsley, finely chopped

100g pack fresh coriander, finely chopped

100g baby spinach, finely chopped

1 cucumber portion, finely chopped

2 salad tomatoes, deseeded and chopped

1 lemon, juiced

2 tbsp olive oil​

225g pack 30% less fat halloumi

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp plain wholemeal flour

200g tub reduced-fat houmous, to serve

Pinch of smoked paprika, to serve (optional)

Method: