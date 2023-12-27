Glen Powell reflects on ‘very real breakup’ with Gigi Paris

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Glen Powell is opening up about his breakup with Gigi Paris from earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Business Insider, the actor discussed his new romantic comedy Anyone But You and the rumours that he is dating his co-star in the movie, Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney.

Powell explained that, because of his breakup with Paris, he “leaned in” to the chemistry that he had with Sweeney on screen and while promoting the movie. “Well, look, the only reason it made things harder for me to lean into that stuff was that I was going through a very real breakup amidst a promotional tour,” he told the outlet.

“I was with someone that I really loved and cared about and was trying to kind of make sense of a lot of stuff,” he continued. “It was a lot easier for Sydney to lean into something like that because she’s in a very committed and wonderful relationship and she’s very happy. So it was a little harder for me.”

Although neither Paris nor Powell had publicly confirmed their breakup, there was speculation that they had ended their three-year relationship when the model seemingly alluded to the split reports on Instagram, where she posted a video of herself walking down a street along with the caption: “Know your worth and onto the next.”

She later shared a friend’s Instagram Story of a dinner party, with the caption: “New beginnings.”

In addition to the cryptic captions, Paris unfollowed her longtime boyfriend on Instagram, according to UsWeekly.

The social media hints appeared to have convinced fans of Paris, with many applauding her in the comments under her recent post. “Good for you, someone else out there will treat you better,” one person commented, while another fan said: “Yes girl, you deserve better #TeamGigi.”

At the time, people suggested that Sweeney was romantically involved with Powell. In August, Sweeney addressed the dating rumours, telling Variety: “It’s a rom-com. That’s what people want!”

“Glen and I don’t really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much; he’s such a hard worker, and I’m a hard worker,” she said.

Sweeney went on to seemingly confirm that any romantic chemistry between her and Powell was just for show, adding: “[Fans] want it. It’s fun to give it to ‘em.”

Powell later spoke out about the rumours, saying that they felt “disorienting and unfair”. “But what I’m realising is that’s just a part of this gig now,” he said in Men’s Health’s December cover story.

Last week, Powell gushed over his on-screen chemistry with his co-star. “A great rom-com doesn’t survive without great chemistry, and Sydney is the easiest person to have chemistry with,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

Calling her “awesome,” he added: “This movie has felt like a rom-com in itself because Sydney is very easy to pretend to fall in love with.”

The 26-year-old Euphoria star has been engaged to Chicago-based businessman Jonathan Davino since February 2022.

“I don’t date people in the spotlight,” she told Cosmopolitan that same month. “I don’t date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it’s easiest. I have a great support system. I have people who will battle for me and allow me to be on the pedestal and shine without making me feel like, Oh no, I’m shining too bright and I need to step back.”