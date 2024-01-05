The 2024 Golden Globes seating chart revealed

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The 82nd annual Golden Globes are set to take place on Sunday 7 January, and the guest list is packed with our favourite on-screen stars, filmmakers, and their A-list buddies. But where will everyone be sitting?

Luckily, the X, formerly known as Twitter, account @FilmUpdates gave a sneak preview of the table lists ahead of the ceremony. And so far, it seems like our favourite nominees and Hollywood regulars will be enjoying themselves next to their esteemed colleagues and friends.

According to the post on 5 January, the Barbie team – Margo Robbie, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera, Ryan Gosling, and Issa Rae – will be joined by members from Killers of the Flower Moon – Leonardo DiCaprio, Martin Scorsese, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone – and The Color Purple’s Oprah Winfrey, Danielle Brooks, and Fantasia Barrino.

The table might just be the one to take home the most awards, as the live-action film Barbie takes first place for the most nominees in the movie categories – nine. However, Oppenheimer, the film that already came head-to-head with Gerwig’s Mattel-inspired project when they released on the same day, is up for nine awards too.

But Taylor Swift’s Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour may just beat out both Barbie and Oppenheimer in the “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement” category. Barbie made about $1bn in box office sales globally, while the Swift concert film brought in $250m and Oppenheimer got $945.3m. Based on numbers alone, Barbie could be the winner.

Still, the “Anti-Hero” winner is rumoured to show up at the Beverly Hilton Hotel this Sunday – though her seat hasn’t been revealed yet. One thing we know for sure is that her beau Travis Kelce won’t be tagging along.

The Kansas City Chiefs player can’t make it to the ceremony after his game against the Los Angeles Chargers that night. The NFL game is set to kick off at 1.25pm ET, while the red carpet will begin at 5pm ET.

According to Page Six sources, the 34-year-old athlete will return home with his team right after the game. This means the couple sadly won’t be making their highly anticipated red carpet debut.

Fans may still be able to see a few of Hollywood’s newest couples on Sunday. Assuming Jeremy Allen White will be there, due to his “Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy” nomination, he could be accompanied by his new romantic partner Rosalía.

For a look at last year’s celebrity-filled red carpet, here’s a complete list of the “Best Dressed” from the 81st annual Golden Globes.