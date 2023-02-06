Adele, The Rock and Beyoncé: The best celebrity interactions at the 2023 Grammys

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This 2023 Grammy Awards was one for the history books. Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in Grammy’s history, Kim Petras was the first transgender woman to win the Grammy for Best Pop Duo, and Ben Affleck was…well, Ben Affleck.

The 64th annual Grammy Awards – which took place on Sunday 5 February in Los Angeles, California – was a star-studded event full of familiar faces. That’s why it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Grammys also contained many hilarious, shocking, and downright meme-worthy interactions between these celebrities.

From Adele’s first-ever meeting with The Rock to Lizzo’s loving shoutout to Beyoncé, here are some of the best celebrity interactions from the 2023 Grammys.

Adele meets Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Host Trevor Noah kicked off this year’s awards ceremony on Sunday when he fulfilled Adele’s one wish: to meet Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. During his opening monologue, Noah ran through a list of all the famous faces at tonight’s event, including Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Beyoncé, and Adele.

In fact, the comedian took a moment to introduce the British singer to “the person that Adele has always wanted to meet” but has never had the opportunity: The Rock.

“I found out that he’s a huge fan of yours too,” Noah said as Adele watched from the crowd. “I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone called The Rock.”

The wrestler-turned-actor then came up behind the “Easy On Me” singer, who burst into laughter as the two finally hugged.

“Adele meet The Rock, The Rock meet Adele!” Noah added. “First time ever!”

Lizzo is Beyoncé’s biggest fan

Lizzo had perhaps the best reaction of the night when Noah announced during his opening monologue that Beyoncé was in the building – only to reveal later that the “Break My Soul” singer was actually stuck in traffic.

Still, just the simple mention of Beyoncé had Lizzo turning her head as fast as possible to catch a glimpse at the “Crazy In Love” singer for herself. She even looked at the camera and mouthed the words: “Where’s Beyoncé?”

However, it seemed Lizzo finally got her wish when a picture of the “About Damn Time” singer posing alongside Beyoncé and Adele was posted to social media. Lizzo even gave a shout-out to the two iconic artists during her acceptance speech for Record of the Year.

Taylor Swift dances to Bad Bunny

It wouldn’t be an awards ceremony if Taylor Swift wasn’t spotted awkwardly dancing in the crowd.

Fans of the “All Too Well” singer had a number of reactions when Swift was spotted breaking into her signature dance moves during a performance from Bad Bunny.

“Didn’t have ‘Taylor Swift dancing to Bad Bunny’ on my bingo card for 2023 but here we are,” one person wrote on Twitter.

“Taylor Swift dancing to bad bunny altered my brain chemistry forever,” another said.

Adele is all of us staring at Beyoncé

The 2023 Grammy Awards was also a rematch against Adele and Beyoncé – who lost to the British singer six years ago after Adele took home the award for Album of the Year.

Despite the history, there seemed to be no love lost during this year’s award ceremony after Adele was spotted gazing lovingly at Beyoncé while accepting the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

“Adele staring at Beyoncé is all of us staring at Beyoncé,” tweeted one viewer.

The songstresses were then spotted chatting after Beyoncé’s award win, as Variety tweeted: “Adele made a beeline for Beyoncé after her history-making #Grammy win.”

Harry Styles hugs his biggest fan

Harry Styles took home the award for Album of the Year for his 2022 album, Harry’s House. Of course, the “As It Was” singer couldn’t give his acceptance speech without embracing his biggest fan, Reina.

Harry Styles hugs his biggest fan, Reina, while accepting the award for Album of the Year (Getty Images for The Recording A)

Ben Affleck inspires another meme

One of our favorite celebrity interactions of the night came when newlywed couple Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted in the audience. The Gone Girl actor had the internet talking when he looked less than enthusiastic throughout the awards ceremony.

During a musical tribute to Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson, J-Lo was seen dancing in her seat to Stevie Wonder singing his hit song, “Higher Ground”. Affleck, on the other hand, wore a blank expression and seemingly stared off into the distance.

“Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin,” one person tweeted, while another said: “i’m crying why does ben affleck look like he’d rather die than be there.”

Follow here for live updates from the 2023 Grammys.