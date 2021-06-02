Gwyneth Paltrow has offered an amusing response after finding herself involved in the saga surrounding Ben Affleck’s newly rekindled relationship with Jennifer Lopez.

Recently, photographs have suggested that Lopez, who announced the end of her engagement to Alex Rodriguez in April, is now dating Affleck, who she was previously engaged to from 2002 to 2004.

Following the reports that the early 2000s couple may be attempting a relationship again, Diddy humorously inserted himself into the conversation with a throwback photo taken when he and the Hustlers star were a couple.

In the photo, which the media mogul, 51, posted on Instagram last week, he can be seen holding hands with Lopez, who he dated from 1999 to 2001.

The throwback appeared to inspire Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop, which posted a throwback photo of its own this weekend poking fun at its founder’s previous relationship with Affleck.

The photo, which the brand turned into a meme, sees an annoyed-looking Paltrow sitting with Affleck, who appears to be about to kiss her on the cheek.

The company added the caption: “Gemini szn” over Paltrow, while a caption placed on Affleck reads: “Mercury in retrograde.”

“Tis the season,” the official Goop Instagram account captioned the photo.

The throwback prompted a response from Paltrow herself, who wrote: “Oh my god you guys.”

In addition to the exasperated reaction from the wellness guru, the photo was also met with amused reactions from followers.

“Gwyneth enters the chat,” one person joked, while another said the post was “even more petty than Diddy”.

Paltrow and Affleck, who both starred in Shakespeare in Love dated on-and-off from 1997 to 2000.

While the former couple did not work out, the Goop founder previously revealed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show in 2018 that she did learn a “lesson” from the Gone Girl star during their time together.

“It’s interesting, I think there’s certain boyfriends where you are trying to work stuff out, right?” she said. “Like, you’re trying to heal certain stuff from your childhood and he was very much a lesson in that way.”