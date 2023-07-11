Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Harper Beckham appear to have cemented their sisterly bond with matching tattoos.

The 28-year-old actor celebrated her sister-in-law’s 12th birthday on Monday (10 July) by sharing several photos of herself with Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest child to Instagram. Nicola Peltz married their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, in April 2022.

“Happy birthday to my baby sis Harper Seven,” the Transformers star captioned the post. “You are the most amazing girl I am so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you even know! (Can we always match forever??)”

The birthday tribute included many photos of the pair riding bikes together and posing for mirror selfies. However, one of the photos sparked much debate when the two were seen with what appeared to be matching butterfly tattoos.

The Last Airbender actor sported the tattoo on her lower back while Harper was seen with the butterfly tattoo on her left side. While it’s likely that the matching tattoos are fake due to Harper’s age, that didn’t stop social media users from commenting on the temporary tattoo.

“Please tell me that’s a fake tattoo on this 11 year old,” one Instagram user wrote.

“A 12 yr old getting a tattoo. You’re a beautiful girl happy birthday but the tattoo is a no for me,” said someone else.

A third user commented, “That is not a real tattoo people, chill,” while another person asked: “Has no one ever had a fake tattoo as a kid?”

Despite some of the backlash, former Spice Girls member Victoria Beckham showed her appreciation for the birthday tribute when she left four pink heart emojis under Nicola’s post. Meanwhile, the proud parents of four shared their own Instagram posts in honour of Harper’s 12th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Harper Seven,” the fashion designer wrote on Instagram. In her post, she included several images of her daughter hanging out on a playground and posing in sweatpants. “The sweetest, kindest soul. Your love and energy is a blessing to everyone lucky enough to know and love you. You are our everything. We love you so much,” she said.

Former pro football (soccer) player David Beckham posted his own tribute to their only daughter, writing on Instagram: “Happy Birthday my pretty lady. Keep being beautiful inside and out. You are the most amazing little girl a daddy could wish for. Daddy loves you.”

Earlier this week, Victoria and David Beckham celebrated Harper’s 12th birthday with a party at the Prada Caffè in Harrods. Their daughter was pictured wearing a silk lilac slip dress with lace trim from her mother’s fashion label, along with sneakers and a £950 Prada Re-Edition handbag.

The mother of four shared photos from the party on her Instagram account, including a picture of her and Harper with their arms around one another, as well as the birthday girl with her brothers Romeo and Cruz. “Harper Seven is 12!! (almost) Prada party for Harper Seven CHIC!” Victoria captioned the post.

The birthday celebration also included a large personalised cake, with 12 tall white candles sticking out from the top.

Last April, Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham celebrated the one-year anniversary since their lavish Palm Beach wedding. The extravagant wedding – which made headlines once again after Nicola’s billionaire father filed a lawsuit against their wedding planners – was attended by an audience of VIP guests, including Mel B, Serena Williams and Gordon Ramsay.

On their wedding anniversary, Brooklyn Beckham marked the occasion with a sweet message on Instagram. “One year ago today I married my best friend xx,” the 24-year-old aspiring chef captioned the post, which featured a photograph of him and Nicola kissing. “I am the luckiest person to be able to call you my wife… you are my everything and I am the luckiest person on this earth to be able to wake up next to your gorgeous face every morning.”

“Here’s to many more years baby xx I love you so so so much…here’s to having as much fun when we are old as we are now young,” he said.

His anniversary tribute comes just one month after Brooklyn showed off a large tattoo of his wife’s face on his upper arm, and admitted to having over 20 dedicated to her.