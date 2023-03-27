John Legend reacts to Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing to his song

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

John Legend has shared his amusing reaction to Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski kissing to one of his songs.

Over the weekend, the “Watermelon Sugar” singer and the model were seen making out in Tokyo in a video captured by the Daily Mail. In the clip, Styles and Ratajkowski kiss openly beside a car as Legend’s song “Dope” plays in the background.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday 26 March, Legend playfully reacted to the PDA-filled clip. “Make out to #Dope,” the Grammy winner wrote over a video of the pair kissing. “Everybody’s doing it,” he added, alongside an eye emoji.

“Happy to help,” Legend said in the Instagram caption.

The video of Harry Styles and Emily Ratajkowski emerged earlier this week after the “As It Was” singer performed in Japan’s capital city as part of his Love on Tour. The former One Direction member was last in a relationship with Don’t Worry Darling director, Olivia Wilde. The two called it quits in November 2022 after nearly two years of dating.

Meanwhile, Ratajkowski filed for divorce from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in September 2022 after four years of marriage. The pair share two-year-old son, Sylvester Apollo Bear.

The My Body author has been open about her dating life following her split from Bear-McClard. Most recently, Ratajkowski was romantically linked to comedian Eric Andre, who posted a barely there photograph of them together on Valentine’s Day. However, she hinted at the end of a “situationship” just three days later.

The High Low with EmRata host has also sparked dating rumours with Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt.

According to reports, the “Adore You” singer and the 31-year-old model shared several kisses and held hands while standing on the street in Tokyo as people walked by. In the video, Styles appeared to be wearing a black suit with a white shirt, while Ratajkowski wore a short red puffer coat and a black skirt.

John Legend isn’t the only celebrity to share their reaction to the video of the pair kissing. Lewis Capaldi posted a TikTok on Sunday, in which he jokingly appeared confused and broken-hearted as he zoomed into his face.

“Me after seeing the video of Harry and Emrata [Ratajkowski],” the text over the video read. Capaldi’s song “How I’m Feeling Now” played over the video as he squeezed his eyes shut before opening them and looking off into the distance.

The amusing reaction comes after Capaldi kissed Styles at the 2023 Brit Awards in February. “I just kissed Harry Styles on the lips. I’m fully erect,” he joked onstage at the time.

Neither Harry Styles nor Emily Ratajkowski have publicly spoken out or confirmed if they are dating. The Independent has contacted representatives for Styles and Ratajkowski for comment.