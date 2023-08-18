Chrissy Teigen posts topless photo to remind fans to get mammograms

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to share a topless photo of herself, but as a health reminder.

On Thursday (17 August), Teigen posted a photo of herself laying on an exam room table in a doctor’s office with the caption: “Mammogram/boob ultrasound reminder!” She later explained in the comments that she had completed both an ultrasound and a mammogram in the same day.

“When else do you get to see your boob as a one inch steak?!” the caption continued. “Ultrasound also comes with free t***y lotion good for the entire day!!”

Teigen’s fans expressed their gratitude for the mammogram reminder, as they shared the importance of having the routine procedure. “Good for you. Early detection is best,” one commenter said. “I read your post as I sit at chemo for stage four breast cancer... I wish so badly that I would have acted earlier.”

“Mammo saved my life a year and a half ago! Thanks for reminding everyone,” a second commenter agreed. Even a breast radiologist chimed in, saying: “As a breast radiologist, thank you for this post!”

A mammogram is an x-ray picture of the breast used to check for breast cancer in women. A screening mammogram can detect otherwise invisible signs or symptoms of the disease that cannot be felt, while a diagnostic mammogram can be used to check for breast cancer after a lump or another sign of breast cancer has been detected.

The American Cancer Society recommends women between the ages 45 to 54 should get a mammogram every year, while those who are above 55 years old can switch to receiving a mammogram every two years. Some women should consider continuing their getting mammograms yearly, depending on their family history with breast cancer.

This wasn’t the first time that Teigen, 37, has taken to social media in order to talk about her health. Over the years, the cookbook author has openly discussed her fertility journey with her husband, John Legend. The couple currently share four children together: seven-year-old Luna, five-year-old Miles, five-month-old Esti, and two-month-old Wren, who was born via surrogate.

She previously opened up about how different it’s been transitioning from two children to three, after they welcomed daughter Esti in January of this year. “We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep,” Teigen captioned an Instagram video in April of herself, as she held her youngest daughter.

“She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and some sort of clothing to grab. I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was pregnant,” Teigen added.

After Wren’s birth in June, Teigen took to Instagram to reflect on her and the “All of Me’’ singer’s journey trying to conceive children, following the loss of their son Jack at 20 weeks in 2020. According to Teigen, she didn’t think she could “carry any more babies on [her] own” but still wanted four children for “as long as [she could] remember.”

The pair reached out to a surrogacy agency in 2021 with the hopes of “having two tandem surrogates, each to bring us a healthy baby boy or girl,” Teigen recently revealed on Instagram. Early on in their journey, Teigen said she decided to try and get pregnant one more time and began IVF treatments again, which had previously helped them welcome their eldest two children.

“We made new embryos. We did my transfer, and were so happy to learn it worked - we were pregnant with our little girl, Esti,” she wrote about her daughter, whom she gave birth to in January of this year. According to Teigen, at the same time, the parents met the “most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine.”

The couple also decided to show their appreciation for their surrogate, Alexandra, by naming Wren after her. Their youngest son’s full name is Wren Alexander Stephens.