Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Hilaria Baldwin condemns criticism she’s ‘less of a mom’ for welcoming daughter via surrogacy

‘I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried’

Amber Raiken
New York
Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:35
Comments

Hilaria Baldwin has spoken candidly about some of the criticism she has faced since welcoming her and husband Alec Baldwin’s daughter via surrogacy.

Baldwin, who shares seven children with the actor, addressed the many ways in which an individual can become a parent on Monday’s episode of her podcast, Witches Anonymous.

During the conversation, Baldwin said that, while other people have criticised her for welcoming her 20-month-old daughter Lucia via surrogacy in February 2021, she doesn’t view her daughter any differently than her other children, who she gave birth to.

“I don’t have a difference between my daughter that was born via surrogacy and my six other children that I carried,” she said. “There’s no difference. And people assume that I’m less of a mom, that she’s less of my daughter.”

The former yoga instructor went on to recall how she’d read articles about Lucia’s birth in 2021 that had been written by women and were “really mean”. She said these articles made her feel like an “outcasted person” for using surrogacy, despite the fact that people didn’t “know [her] story”.

Recommended

“It made me so sad - the feeling of judgement,” she said. “And on such innocence. The bond between parent and child is so beautiful. She’s just as attached to me as all the other ones.”

Baldwin also detailed how Lucia would be affected by these articles, if she were to ever see them.

“If she sees one of these reporters who took the time to write about her validity, not just a part of the family but also her validity in terms of existing, they’re questioning whether I should have done that,” she continued. “Which therefore is questioning if she should exist.”

In regards to her surrogate, Baldwin, who revealed in 2019 that she suffered two miscarriages, said that they have an “amazing relationship”.

“We talk almost every single day,” she explained. “And we’re so close, and we went through such amazing transformations together.”

Along with Lucia, Baldwin and her husband share six children, Carmen Gabriela, nine, Rafael Thomas, seven, Leonardo Ángel Charles, six, Romeo Alejandro David, four, Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, two, and Ilaria Catalina Irena, who they welcomed in September. The Boss Baby star also shares 27-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex Kim Basinger.

Recommended

This is not Baldwin’s first time sharing her candid thoughts on motherhood. Following the birth of Illaria, she took to Instagram to confess that was feeling “mama guilt”, as she was trying to balance her time between her newborn and six other children.

“Making sure my other babies feel they have a mama too,” she wrote on her Instagram Story in September. “Bringing baby home is magical… and it’s always a transition that we all feel. I am trying to balance [being a] new mum again. With breastfeeding, healing and hustling to make sure all my children feel that I am there to be the best mama I can be.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in