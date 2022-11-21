Jamie Redknapp marks son’s first birthday with series of family photos

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jamie Redknapp has marked his youngest son’s first birthday with a series of photographs on social media.

The former captain of Liverpool football club fathered his third child, Raphael Anders, in November 2021, with wife Frida Andersson.

The 49-year-old took the opportunity to celebrate their son’s milestone birthday on Instagram, sharing some family photographs.

Two candid shots show the toddler posing for the camera, while others include Raphael meeting his older brothers and being cuddled by his dad.

Another shows Jamie, Frida and Raphael soaking up the sun on a beach.

“Happy 1st birthday Raphael,” captioned Redknapp.

”You have brought so much joy to our family with your cheeky character. We love you so much.”

The post comes just days after the former footballer shared a selection of touching photographs marking his son Beau’s 14th birthday.

The Sky Sports pundit tied the knot with Frida in October 2021 at Chelsea Registry Office in London, just weeks before welcoming Raphael to the family.

Their nuptials came four years after the 49-year-old’s divorce from popstar Louise Redknapp. The couple were married for 20 years.

The pair share two sons: 18-year-old Charley and 14-year-old Beau.

Raphael’s arrival marked the fifth time Frida became a mother.

The model has four children who she shares with her ex-partner Jonathan Lourie.

Louise Redknapp has previously said she made a conscious decision to remain single following her divorce in a bid to offer her children a sense of stability during a period of major change for the family.

“I've felt this as a mum and, to say this in the most sort of respectful way, my boys’ lives changed dramatically and then it changed again when obviously Jamie got married and had a family,” Redknapp told Hello! in August.

“[The children’s] life changed and I felt like I needed to be their one staple,” she explained. “That's just something I think a lot of mums would feel.”