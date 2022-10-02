Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher operate ‘open bathroom door policy’ at family home
‘We have no closed doors in our house,’ she admitted in a candid interview about her parenting style
Mila Kunis has revealed that she operates an open bathroom door policy at her family home shared with Ashton Kutcher.
In a candid interview with E! News, the actor, 39, admitted that no matter the room, the doors in her house always remain open.
Kunis and Kutcher live together with their two children Wyatt, eight, and five-year-old Dimitri.
“Honestly? Our doors are always open in our house. We have no closed doors in our house, that includes the bathroom,” she said.
“It’s just one of those where for better or for worse, as a family and the kids, we’ve embodied bodily function as a very standard norm.”
Kunis said that even when she closed the door to the bathroom, her children would still knock to come in.
She added: “I’d never thought that I would be the person that was able to go to the bathroom with the door open because it doesn’t matter if I closed it, it never made a difference.
“Every two seconds [knocking sounds] so I was like forget it... just keep the door damn open!”
Earlier this year, the That ‘70s Show star was named as one of TIME magazine’s 100 most influential people.
The accolade was awarded to the Ukrainian-born actor after she launched a fundraiser for the country in the wake of the Russian invasion.
Alongside Kutcher, she has helped raise more than $36 million (£34 million). Their efforts have been publicly praised by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.
