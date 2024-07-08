Paris Hilton shares sweet moment with daughter London in her namesake city

Support truly

Paris Hilton has shared a special milestone with her daughter, London, in the city she was named after.

The American socialite, 43, took to social media on Sunday, July 7, to post a sweet video of herself with her nearly eight-month-old daughter. The clip, posted to Instagram, showed Hilton gushing over her baby girl – who was dressed in white onesie with pink flamingos, as she laid down on the floor surrounded by blankets.

The mother of two revealed in the video that they were in the English capital for a family getaway, and staying at the London Hilton in Mayfair. “London is in London,” Hilton said, as she caressed her daughter’s head and kissed her hand.

The Simple Life star then made cooing noises at London, who let out a big smile. “Hi, smiley girl,” Hilton said in response.

In the caption, the DJ shared that bringing her daughter to London for the first time was “a dream come true.”

“London Hilton at The London Hilton,” the reality TV star wrote. “So in love with my little Princess! Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true! I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London.

“Named after my favorite city in the world!” she added. “Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL”.

Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, who have been married since 2021, announced the secret arrival of their daughter, London Marilyn Hilton-Reum, less than one year after welcoming their first child together, son Phoenix Barron, via surrogate. In a post shared to Instagram last November, the influencer revealed the birth of their second child by posting a photo of a pink pajama set with the name “London” inscribed on the Peter Pan collared top.

“Thankful for my baby girl,” she captioned the post at the time.

The couple had previously announced the arrival of their son Phoenix in January 2023, taking to Instagram to share the news. “You are already loved beyond words,” Hilton captioned a photo of herself holding her son’s hand.

The socialite has gone on to share many glimpses into her family life and journey to becoming a new mother of two. Hilton and her venture capitalist husband opted to welcome both Phoenix and London via surrogate, which she later explained was out of her concern for her safety.

“Surrogacy was a difficult decision to make,” Hilton said during the season two premiere of Paris in Love, which hit Peacock last November. “I would have loved that experience of growing the baby in your tummy and feeling the kicks and all of those exciting moments, but my life has just been so public. So even though the baby is biologically mine and Carter’s, we decided to have a surrogate carry him.”

After announcing the arrival of her daughter last year, the TV personality waited five months before sharing photos of London on social media. During an interview with E! News at the Fashion Trust US Awards on April 9, Hilton was asked when she’d share a photo of London, to which she responded: “Soon.”

“I feel like my life is so public with everything, so I just wanted to keep my little girl to me,” she added. “But I’m gonna show her to the world soon because everyone keeps asking.”

Later that month, Hilton formally introduced her daughter London on Instagram and expressed how grateful she was for the latest addition to their family.

“Introducing London Marilyn Hilton-Reum,” she wrote. “I’ve dreamed of having a daughter named London for as long as I can remember. I’m so grateful she is here. I truly cherish every moment I spend with her. Together with Phoenix, my angel babies have shown me a love that I never even knew could run so deep before I became their mother.”