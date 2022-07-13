Pete Davidson has revealed that he is already preparing for fatherhood and that becoming a father would be his “favourite thing ever”.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, which is set to air on Thursday (14 July).

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” Davidson said. “My favourite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It’s like my dream.”

He described the aspiration as “super corny”, before Hart interjected and said: “That’s not super corny. It’s the best goddamn thing you could do in life.”

Davidson, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is currently prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.

“It would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he told Hart. “I’m so excited for that chapter.”

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October 2021 (Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

“That’s kind of what I’m preparing for now, to be as good of a dude, and develop and get better, so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Davidson’s disclosure came as the pair opened up about their difficult childhoods.

The comedian’s father, Scott, was a firefighter in the New York City Fire Department who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Davidson was seven years old at the time.

“My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mom, new sister. Just did not handle it great. It was just a f***ing nightmare,” he said, adding that his family were “super supportive” of his career in stand-up comedy.

Davidson and Hart also discussed how their careers have served as a coping mechanism for his childhood trauma.

“If everything was peachy at home Kevin, you wouldn’t be here,” Davidson told the host.

“I tell my friends all the time, that if my childhood was fine, I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever.”

Davidson and Kardashian quietly began dating in October 2021 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live, when Kardashian was a guest host.

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in February, when Davidson referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” in an interview with People.

The couple have since made their red-carpet debut and attended this year’s Met Gala together.

Davidson is also set to star in season two of The Kardashians, making his debut appearance in a teaser trailer released earlier this week.