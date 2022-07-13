Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘It would be so fun to dress up a little dude’: Pete Davidson ‘dreams’ of becoming a father

The comedian has been dating Kim Kardashian since October 2021

Saman Javed
Wednesday 13 July 2022 08:13
Comments
Kim Kardashian discusses introducing children to new boyfriend Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has revealed that he is already preparing for fatherhood and that becoming a father would be his “favourite thing ever”.

The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, which is set to air on Thursday (14 July).

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” Davidson said. “My favourite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It’s like my dream.”

He described the aspiration as “super corny”, before Hart interjected and said: “That’s not super corny. It’s the best goddamn thing you could do in life.”

Davidson, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is currently prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.

Recommended

“It would be so fun to dress up a little dude,” he told Hart. “I’m so excited for that chapter.”

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October 2021

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

“That’s kind of what I’m preparing for now, to be as good of a dude, and develop and get better, so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Davidson’s disclosure came as the pair opened up about their difficult childhoods.

The comedian’s father, Scott, was a firefighter in the New York City Fire Department who died in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Davidson was seven years old at the time.

“My childhood was not great. Dad passed early, single mom, new sister. Just did not handle it great. It was just a f***ing nightmare,” he said, adding that his family were “super supportive” of his career in stand-up comedy.

Davidson and Hart also discussed how their careers have served as a coping mechanism for his childhood trauma.

“If everything was peachy at home Kevin, you wouldn’t be here,” Davidson told the host.

“I tell my friends all the time, that if my childhood was fine, I’d probably be a construction worker in Staten Island and be the happiest guy ever.”

Davidson and Kardashian began dating in October 2021

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

Davidson and Kardashian quietly began dating in October 2021 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live, when Kardashian was a guest host.

The pair publicly confirmed their relationship in February, when Davidson referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” in an interview with People.

Recommended

The couple have since made their red-carpet debut and attended this year’s Met Gala together.

Davidson is also set to star in season two of The Kardashians, making his debut appearance in a teaser trailer released earlier this week.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in