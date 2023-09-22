Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Shakira has spoken candidly about co-parenting her two children with ex Gerard Piqué.

The singer, 46, opened up about raising her sons – Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight – in an interview with Billboard published on 21 September. She described some of the challenges she had throughout the last year, while managing her responsibilities as both a singer and mother.

“The last time I released an album was six years ago,” she said. “Now I can release music at a faster clip, although sometimes I think being a single mom and the rhythm of a pop star aren’t compatible. I have to put my kids to bed, go to the recording studio; everything is uphill.”

Shakira addressed how she’s adjusting to being a single parent, after announcing her breakup with the Spanish soccer star last year. She also expressed how important it is for her to be involved in her sons’ lives.

“When you don’t have a husband who can stay home with the kids, it’s constant juggling because I like to be a present mom and I need to be there every moment with my children,” she said. “Take them to school, have breakfast with them, take them to play dates. And aside from that, I have to make money.”

The “Waka Waka” singer continued to poke fun at the stresses of being a working mother, noting that she’s only had the chance to go to the gym “a couple of times” throughout the last year. She also quipped about needing to take some downtime in the midst of her busy schedule.

“I don’t know how long it’s been since I got a massage. I have torticollis!” she said. “Something’s got to give. My neck. My traps. That’s what gives. It’s hard to do everything.”

In June 2022, the Colombian singer and the former professional footballer announced their separation after 11 years of dating. Shakira – who recently moved from Spain to Miami with her children – also reflected on ending her relationship with Piqué. She noted that she once believed in that “till death do us part” with her former partner, describing it as a “dream” she had for herself and her children.

She acknowledged that while her relationship didn’t work out, she has continued to move forward in the hopes of finding a marriage that’s similar to her parents’ relationship.

“My parents have been together for, I don’t know, 50 years, and they love each other like the first day, with a love that’s unique and unrepeatable. So I know it’s possible,” she said. “My mom doesn’t leave my [sick] father’s side. They still kiss on the mouth. And it has always been my example. It’s what I wanted for myself and my children, but it didn’t happen. If life gives you lemons, you have to make lemonade. That’s what I’m doing: making lemonade.”

When asked if she’d one day look back on the challenges that she’s faced “in a positive light”, Shakira said she didn’t think that anything “can compensate for the pain of destroying a family”. However, she still said that her family has kept her motivated, as she’s adjusted to everyday life without Piqué by her side.

“Of course, I have to keep going for my children’s sake; that’s my greatest motivation,” she said. “But my biggest dream, more than collecting platinum albums and Grammys, was to raise my sons with their father. Overcome obstacles and grow old together. I know I’m not getting that now.”

She also told Billboard that throughout the last year, one surprising thing she’s learned about herself is just how strong she is. Shakira specified that she previously thought that she was “weaker,” given how she “used to crumble before the stupidest problems”.

“I’d create a drama because I chipped my tooth or that kind of stuff. But maturing, going through truly difficult things, gives you a sense of perspective and empathy,” she said. “You learn how to value the good moments and how not to amplify the bad ones.”

In April, the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer first took to Instagram to reflect on her last nine years living in Spain with Piqué, as she announced her move to Miami.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she wrote in the post, which was translated from Spanish to English on Instagram. “Today, we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness.”

Months before her move, Shakira had also opened up about how she’s been prioritising herself and her children. During an interview with En Punto con Enrique Acevedo in February, she said she experienced a change in perspective, confessing that she once believed that a woman needed a man to complete herself.

“I’ve always been very emotionally dependent [on men] – I have to confess this. I was in love with love,” she explained. “One way or another, I’ve managed to learn it from another perspective and feel that I’ll be fine on my own. When a woman has to face [hardships] in life, she comes out stronger. When you come out stronger it means you’re learning to recognise your weaknesses and accept your vulnerability.”

She acknowledged how “complete” she feels with her children by her side, adding: “I feel like I can depend on myself and I have two kids who depend on me.”

Meanwhile, Piqué broke his silence about his ex in March, only months after he went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti. During an interview with Spanish El Pais, he discussed why he didn’t publicly address his breakup with Shakira.

​​“Everyone has their responsibility to try to do what is best for their children,” he explained. “It is about protecting them. That is the job of all parents with children. That is what I am focused on and that is my job as a father.”