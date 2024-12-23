7 ways to tackle 2025 in a mindful manner

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Many of us became addicted to saying ‘very demure, very mindful’ during 2024 thanks to Jools Lebron’s viral TikTok post, but how can we bring the premise of this catchphrase into 2025?

Being mindful is all about being present, conscious and aware, and the practice of mindfulness itself is a huge part of wellness culture.

So, here are seven easy micro resolutions that will help you tackle the upcoming year in a mindful manner…

1. Find solitude

“While spending quality time alone may not sound ground-breaking, solitude really is the essence of holistic health,” says Sarah Jones St John, energy healer and founder of London wellness members club, Grey Wolfe. “By helping you ground yourself, it calms your nervous system down and brings your attention to whatever discomfort is currently preventing your wellbeing.

“Solitude can also be found through mindful walks in nature or taking intentional breaks from technology. Walking in natural surroundings invites us to engage our senses, observe our environment, and reconnect with the world in a peaceful, grounding way.”

2. Try meditation

“Regular meditation can be transformative for reducing stress and increasing self-awareness,” says Nicci Roscoe, holistic health and wellbeing practitioner and author of Micro Meditation: Moments Of Calm For A Happier, Healthier Life. “Start with two to five minutes a day, focusing on your breath or repeating calming affirmations like: ‘I am at peace with myself and the world’. Gradually extend your sessions as you become more comfortable.”

3. Keep a gratitude journal

Keeping a gratitude journal can be a great way to see the joy in small things.

“Don’t feel under pressure to record big things, aim for five small things, something like – ‘I’m grateful for the cup of tea I enjoyed this morning’ is absolutely fine, so long as it’s true,” says Penny Weston, a fitness, wellness and nutrition expert. “If you’re struggling to find five things to record, then be proactive and create little moments of pleasure for yourself that you’ll be able to record.”

4. Track your energy not your time

“We are so conditioned to try and fit as much in as possible to our day and often disregard how long something will actually take, and what energy sources we are working with that day,” says E.M. Austen, author of SMARTER: 10 Lessons For A More Productive And Less Stressed Life. “In tracking our energy, we can wake up at a time that suits us and set ourselves up to win by linking the task to our energy.”

5. Cold water exposure

“Finish your daily shower with cold water,” recommends Annie Davies, clinical nutritionist at Body Fabulous Health Clinic. “Start with 10-30 seconds and work up to two minutes if you can.

“Alternatively, plunging your face into a bowl of iced water (known as the mammalian dive response) switches the nervous system into the calming, parasympathetic mode (rest and digest state). Doing this regularly is well evidenced to decrease blood pressure, regulate mood and anxiety, improve energy levels and blood glucose levels.”

6. Try ‘eating the frog’

“The concept of ‘eating the frog’, popularised in a book from the early 2000s, advises tackling your most daunting task first each day,” explains Jessica Rogers, executive and leadership coach working with Intuit QuickBooks. “For example, make your financial tasks a priority each morning and you’ll find that completing them early reduces stress, and frees up your mental bandwidth for other responsibilities.

“Research from Intuit QuickBooks shows 63% of people find tasks like doing their tax returns stressful, and over half (55%) admit they procrastinate – it’s no surprise the beginning of the year can feel really overwhelming. Procrastination only increases the difficulty – address these tasks head-on and see the world of difference it makes.”

7. Eat mindfully

“Eat with intention, savouring each bite and focusing on the flavours, textures and smells of your food,” says Roscoe. “This practice not only enhances your enjoyment of meals but also helps you develop a healthier relationship with food and your body.”