Travis Barker has spoken out about wife Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s “urgent” foetal surgery amid her pregnancy.

The musician, 47, took to X – formerly known as Twitter – on Wednesday (6 September) to open up about his wife’s surgery. His tweet came after the Poosh founder revealed that she was rushed into emergency foetal surgery, in order to save the life of her and her husband’s unborn baby.

In his post, he expressed his gratitude for how the procedure went and noted that he’ll be back on stage this week, after postponing a handful of Blink-182 European tour dates due to “an urgent family matter”.

“God is great. I flew home for a life-threatening emergency surgery for our baby that I’m so grateful went well,” he wrote. “I want to say thank you for all the support. Tour resumes Friday.”

Many fans replied to Barker’s tweet with messages of support during Kardashian’s recovery from the surgery.

“Happy to hear man, love from all around the world,” one wrote, while another added: “Great news!”

Barker’s tweet comes days after Blink-182 revealed that Barker was returning home to California in the middle of his band’s tour to be with his family.

“Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States,” the band wrote in a tweet, shared on 1 September. “The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regards to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available.”

The three-piece rock group were initially scheduled to perform two shows at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on 1 September and 2 September, followed by concerts in Belfast on 4 September and Dublin on 5 September.

On Saturday 2 September, Kardashian and her husband were seen leaving the hospital, in photos obtained by the Daily Mail. It was later confirmed by People on 4 September that the reality star had been briefly hospitalised and on the road to recovery.

Two days later, Kardashian shared an update about her health on Instagram, where she posted a black and white photo of herself in a hospital bed while holding Barker’s hand. She began her caption by explaining that she’ll “be forever grateful to [her] incredible doctors for saving [her] baby’s life” and praised her husband’s support while she was in the hospital.

“I am eternally grateful to my husband who rushed to my side from tour to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterwards, my rock,” she wrote. “And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through this.”

In her Instagram post, Kardashian revealed that she underwent foetal surgery, which “is a procedure performed on an unborn baby in the uterus to help improve the long-term outcome of children with specific birth defects,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

“As someone who has had three really easy pregnancies in the past, I wasn’t prepared for the fear of rushing into urgent foetal surgery,” Kardashian continued. “I don’t think anyone who hasn’t been through a similar situation can begin to understand that feeling of fear. I have a whole new understanding and respect for the mamas who have had to fight for their babies while pregnant.”

She concluded: “Praise be to God. Walking out of the hospital with my baby boy in my tummy and safe was the truest blessing.”

In June, Kardashian held up a sign at a Blink-182 concert to announce that she was pregnant. The news came six months after she publicly shared that she had stopped in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment because it had taken “a toll” on her physical and mental health.

Before Kardashian tied the knot with Barker in May 2022, the reality star previously welcomed three children – Mason, 13, Penelope, 12, and Reign, 10 – with ex Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares a 19-year-old son, Landon, and 14-year-old daughter, Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also helped raise Moakler’s 24-year-old daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from her previous relationship.