Kourtney Kardashian was briefly hospitalised amid pregnancy, according to reports

Kourtney Kardashian was recently hospitalised while pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s baby, according to reports.

On Saturday 2 September, Kourtney and her husband were seen leaving the hospital in photos obtained by the DailyMail. An insider speaking to People confirmed that Kourtney, 44, had been briefly hospitalised. The cause for the wellness mogul’s immediate care has not yet been revealed. However, the source said the eldest Kardashian sister was on the road to recovery.

“[Kardashian is] back home now with her kids,” they said. “She is feeling better. She is happy to have Travis back home too.”

The Lemme founder has not made a public statement since news of her hospital visit circulated. The Independent has contacted representatives for Kourtney and Travis.

Travis recently appeared in his son Landon Barker’s TikTok on 4 September, after leaving the Blink-182 tour for an “urgent family matter”. Travis’s band broke the news of their drummer‘s temporary leave three days prior, explaining he needed to go back to California and a few of their UK shows would be postponed until further notice.

At the time, the details of his abrupt leave were not disclosed. His bandmates, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, told People: “Due to an urgent family matter, Travis has had to return home to the States.”

“The Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin shows are being postponed. More information in regard to his return to Europe and rescheduled dates will be provided as soon as available,” they continued.

Kourtney announced she and Travis were pregnant with their first child together in June at his concert. She stood proudly in front of the crowd with a sign that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant.” Her method was a nod to the Blink-182 music video for their hit “All the Small Things.”

Since then, the reality TV regular has given fans insights into her fourth pregnancy journey. She also shares three children with Scott Disick: Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight.

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to reveal the gender of her unborn baby on 28 June with a carousel of photos from her maternity shoot with Travis. She donned a form-fitting, long-sleeved blue dress with a sleek black belt purposely positioned under her bump. Her caption read: “Little drummer boy coming soon.”

Other than a few pictures, Kourtney has kept intimate details of her unborn child and pregnancy private. She’s not exposed her approximate due date or the name she and Travis have decided upon. With that being said, the legendary musician hinted at the potential monikers that he’s thought of in a recent Complex’s “GOAT Talk” video with his daughter Alabama.

When asked what he thought “the greatest baby name of all time” is, Travis replied: “I like Rocky Thirteen. That’s the name that’s been going through my head.” His 17-year-old quickly shut the option down and admitted: “That’s so bad.”