Kourtney Kardashian recreated an iconic Blink-182 music video to announce her pregnancy with Travis Barker.

Standing in the crowd at the band’s Los Angeles concert, she waved a sign that read: “Travis, I’m pregnant”.

Her announcement recreated a scene from the music video of “All The Small Things”.

Kardashian shared the video to her Instagram over the weekend, which has been liked over 6.2 million times.

“This is my favourite Kardashian thing ever. Congratulations,” one fan wrote on the post.

“Not me actually crying, what a cute way to tell him,” another said.