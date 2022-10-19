Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Restaurateurs have defended James Corden after Keith McNally, the owner of New York City restaurant Balthazar, announced his intention to ban the comedian over his alleged treatment of staff.

Earlier this week, McNally accused the comedian of “abusive” behaviour on Instagram. A day later, the restaurateur and owner of the French brasserie claimed that Corden had apologised, prompting him to reveal on Instagram that “all is forgiven“ and he reversed his decision.

Amid the allegations from McNally, other famous New York City restaurateurs have stepped in to defend Corden, with Stratis Morfogen, the founder of Philippe Chow Restaurant Group and the owner of numerous esteemed restaurants, including Brooklyn Chop House, telling TMZ that the comedian is one of the most “pleasant and funny guys” he’s ever served.

The restaurateur also revealed to the outlet that he can’t imagine Corden being mean. He referenced a 2018 post-Grammys event held at the Brooklyn Chop House, during which he said Corden sang songs with the bartenders and tipped well.

Morfogen confirmed his support for Corden when asked about the comments while speaking to The Independent via Instagram, with the restaurant owner adding: “And I’ve served every celebrity/president alive (except for [President Jimmy] Carter, he’s still alive lol.)”

As for whether he was surprised by McNally’s claims, Morfogen told us that he was “not surprised,” and that the fellow restaurateur “makes a living out of being opinionated”.

However, Morfogen noted that he would also “retaliate” if “anyone disrespected [his] staff”.

“Listen, if anyone disrespected my staff I have done many things in retaliation. It’s in my book, Be A Disrupter: Streetwise Lessons for Entrepreneurs―from the Mob to Mandates,” he said.

Restaurateur Todd English, who owns restaurants including Figs, Todd’s, and The Stinger, also defended Corden while speaking to TMZ and said he has been “absolutely lovely” each time he’s dined at one of English’s establishments.

English, who has been the head chef at Tony Awards afterparties, claims Corden has always been “incredibly personable” to him and his staff.

The Independent has contacted English for further comment.

In his criticism of Corden on Instagram, McNally announced he would be banning the comedian and called him “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago.” He later claimed that Corden had “apologised profusely,” prompting praise from Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid.

“Good on James Corden for apologising,” she said Wednesday.

The Independent has contacted McNally and a representative for Corden for comment.