The owner of a New York City restaurant who labelled James Corden the “most abusive” customer he’s ever had says he has now “forgiven” the actor.

Keith McNally, the owner of the Balthazar, claimed he had to ban Corden from his establishments due to his rude behaviour and treatment of staff.

He initially called the comedian a “tiny cretin of a man” but claims he has now received an apology.

After Corden reached out, McNally said the actor was no longer banned from his restaurants and all was forgiven.

