Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jason Sudeikis used a comedy event in Kansas City to ask NFL star Travis Kelce when he “would make an honest woman” out of pop star Taylor Swift.

During the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in the city, Sudeikis participated in a skit with two fellow actors, Robert Smigel and George Wendt. As the group sat at a table in their characters – with the Ted Lasso star wearing a fake mustache, sunglasses, and cap – they were also joined by Kelce.

In a video posted to X, Smigel brought up the new stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs, recommending that Swift could “foot the bill”. However, Kelce quickly shut that idea down, responding: “That ain’t happening.”

Sudeikis then stepped in to ask Kelce when he’d take his relationship with Swift to the next level.

“Hey Travis, real talk, okay, just the guys here. When are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” he said, while still in character, prompting a loud applause from the audience.

While Kelce responded to the question with a big smile on his face, the actor went on to joke about Swift’s busy career.

“Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore, and again, I would think your kicker agrees with me. He gets it,” Sudeikis said, referring to Kansas City Chiefs star Harriston Butker, who recently made headlines for his controversial commencement speech, where he suggested that women should focus on being mothers and wives instead of their careers.

This isn’t the first time the Sudeikis, who grew up in Kansas, has joked about Kelce and Swift’s relationship. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in November, one month before the “Anti-Hero” singer confirmed her relationship with the NFL star, Sudeikis praised her for performing in Kansas City, as part of her US Eras tour.

“I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here,” he said. “All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.’”

He then poked fun at Swift’s appearances at Arrowhead Stadium to see her then-rumored boyfriend play. “Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our [city’s] adopted daughter,” the actor said, before encouraging the “All Too Well” singer to spend more time in Kansas City. He also gave his stamp of approval to Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

“I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis,” he added. “He’s a good egg.”

Swift and Kelce were first romantically linked in August 2023 when he confessed that he tried and failed to give her his number on a friendship bracelet during her show.

After that, she went on to attend a series of his Chiefs games, adding fuel to the rumors that they were dating. However, it wasn’t until December, when Swift was named Time’s “Person of the Year,” that she confirmed that she and Kelce were already dating when she made her first public appearance at Arrowhead Stadium in September.

Since then, Kelce has gone on to support his girlfriend’s career, as he’s also attended many of her shows for her Eras tour, including when the international leg kicked off in Paris, France on May 9. As Swift performed “So High School” – which is rumored to be about Kelce – for the first time, she and her backup dancers all performed a version of swag surfing, a tradition adopted by the Chiefs after they get a touchdown.

During an interview with People at his second annual music festival, the Kelce Jam, last month, Kelce gushed over his girlfriend’s newest album, The Tortured Poets Department, and revealed which track is his favorite

“I might be a little biased to ‘So High School,’” the tight end said, referring to Swift’s song that is speculated to be about him.

While speaking to Access Hollywood at the Kelce Jam, the football tight end also shared which of Swift’s “eras” is his favorite from the Eras Tour setlist. “I’m a big 1989 era but I’m not going to lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department, just a little bit,” Kelce said.