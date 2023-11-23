Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jason Sudeikis has poked fun at how much his hometown, Kansas City, Missouri loves Taylor Swift, amid her rumoured relationship with Travis Kelce.

The 48-year-old actor expressed his gratitude for Swift during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on 21 November, days after returning to Kansas City to host his annual Thundergong! benefit concert. During the interview, he praised the singer for performing in the city over the summer, as part of her US Eras tour.

“I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here,” the Ted Lasso star said. “All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.’”

He then poked fun at Swift’s rumoured relationship with Kelce, after she made appearances at Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play.

“Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our [city’s] adopted daughter,” Sudeikis said, before encouraging the “All Too Well” singer to spend more time in Kansas City. He also gave his stamp of approval to Kelce and Swift’s relationship.

“I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis,” he added. “He’s a good egg.”

During one of those Eras tour concerts in Missouri, Kelce had first attempted to shoot his shot with Swift. During an episode of his New Heights podcast in July, he revealed that he tried and failed to give the Grammy winner a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it while attending her concert.

However, he still tried to reach out to Swift again, as he later went to his podcast to publicly invite her to one of his games at Arrowhead Stadium. She famously accepted the invitation on 24 September, and even sat in the Kelce family suite at the event, right next to Kelce’s mother, Donna. Since then, she’s gone on to attend three more of Kelce’s games, as she made her return to Arrowhead Stadium in October.

Throughout the last two months, the pair have been spotted on multiple outings together. For example, during the weekend of 14 October, they went on two dates in New York City, after making surprise cameos in the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.

Kelce has also gone on to support his rumoured girlfriend’s career, as he attended her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 11 November. During the concert, Swift gave a shout-out to the Chiefs player when she changed her “Karma” lyrics to reflect their relationship. “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang, letting out a laugh as fans in the audience screamed in response. The “Style” singer was later seen running into Kelce’s arms and kissing him after the show, before he whisked her away backstage.

The NFL star has continued to open up about his relationship, as he described how they first met during an interview withWSJ Magazine published on 20 November. While he said he didn’t want to “get into all” the details about his love life, he still acknowledged that his comments in July about giving Swift his number didn’t go unnoticed.

“There were definitely people [Swift] knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’ I had somebody playing Cupid,” he told WSJ Magazine, before noting that when Swift eventually contacted him, that’s when he learned about the person playing Cupid.

“She told me exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out,” he said.

He recalled how they got to know each other on multiple occasions, including during Swift’s first appearance at Arrowhead in September. And, according to Kelce, some of Swift’s family members helped him get her attention during the game.

“She’ll probably hate me for saying this, but…when she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures…in front of my locker,” the football tight end confessed.