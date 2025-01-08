Jason and Travis Kelce answer fan’s burning question about jockstraps in the NFL

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason and Travis Kelce have set the record straight regarding jockstraps in the NFL.

During the most recent episode of the brothers’ New Heights podcast on Wednesday (January 8), one fan called in during their “No Dumb Questions” segment to ask them: “What happened to the jockstrap?”

She explained the topic randomly came up while watching football with her family over the holidays. “I don’t think you boys wear them anymore,” she told them during the phone call. “I just see everything hanging and moving and running.”

Jason smiled while trying to contain a laugh and Travis was immediately confused as to why the woman was even looking at the players’ underwear.

The two of them began by joking that while they don’t “judge anyone” for the reason they choose to watch the game, they don’t tend to pay attention to the lower half of the players’ bodies in that manner.

“What happened to the jockstrap is they invented compression shorts,” Jason chimed in to respond. “They’re just way more efficient at holding everything in place better.”

“And it eliminates the chaffing that could possibly go on,” Travis added.

Jason Kelce (left) admitted during his ‘New Heights’ podcast with Travis (right) that he would wear a jockstrap while playing ( New Heights/YouTube )

Despite the added advantages of the compression shorts, Jason clarified that prior to his retirement from the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, he did still wear a jockstrap.

“There was something that I liked about the jockstrap,” he said. “And I only wore it on game day.”

“I would walk around the locker room making my pre-workout in nothing but my jockstrap and I thought it was funny,” Jason added. “So maybe that’s the reason I wore it.”

Throughout the episode the brothers also discussed Travis breaking a Kansas City Chiefs record during their Christmas Day game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

During the fourth quarter of the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes passed the ball to Travis in the end-zone for a touchdown. The 12-yard score marked his 77th career touchdown, surpassing Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez, who secured a total of 76 touchdown catches. Travis now has the most touchdown receptions in Chiefs history.

After he made the catch he took the football and dunked it over the goalpost, which is considered “unsportsmanlike conduct” and cost the team a penalty of 15 yards when it came time to make a field goal for an extra point.

In addition to the penalty, he also received a $14,069 fine, which Gonzalez offered to pay.

Back in November 2024, Gonzalez appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show where he was asked about what it was like to see Travis break some of his records such as earning 11,000 receiving yards in the fewest number of games (154) as a tight end and the most receiving yards ever by a Chiefs player.

“He’s such a good dude and the whole Taylor Swift thing now,” Gonzalez said at the time. “I was like, ‘Oh, how cool, I’m getting so popular that a 10-year-old girl [wants to talk to me].’”

“She goes, ‘Hi, Is your name Tony? Do you know Travis Kelce?’ But I think it’s great that Taylor’s done this for the NFL, she’s brought a whole new audience, it’s been great,” he continued.

With the Chiefs recently earning the number one seed in the AFC at the end of last week’s conclusion to the regular NFL season, they have earned a bye week. Their next game will be based on the results of the first round of playoffs. Their possible opponents include the Chargers, the Steelers, the Texans, or the Broncos.