Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrate her twins Max and Emme’s 15th birthdays

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Jennifer Lopez has given fans a glimpse at her newly blended family as she celebrated her twins Max and Emme’s birthdays with husband Ben Affleck.

On Wednesday (22 February), the “Jenny From The Block” singer shared a sweet video to Instagram showing photographs and clips throughout her children’s lives while Taylor Swift’s 2008 song “15” plays in the background.

“Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” Lopez wrote.

“I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY.”

Affleck, who Lopez married last year, appears twice in the video. In one short clip, he is seen hugging one of the twins close, while a photograph shows the new family of four posing and smiling around a table together.

Lopez shares Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, to whom she was married for seven years between 2004 to 2011. Their divorce was finalised in 2014.

One photograph in the compilation shows Anthony lying on the floor and laughing with the twins, as well as his other four children.

Anthony shares sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, as well as daughter Ariana, 28, and son Chase, 26, with ex-girlfriend Debbie Rosado.

He recently married his fourth wife, 23-year-old model Nadia Ferreira, and announced earlier this month that they are expecting their first child together.

Lopez and Affleck married in a surprise Las Vegas wedding last July. Their marriage comes 17 years after they were last together, as they were engaged in the early 2000s before splitting up.

In her newsletter On the JLo the singer wrote: “We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. 20 years patient.”