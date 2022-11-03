Jump to content

Liveupdated1667506801

Johnny Depp news - latest: Rihanna fans react to actor starring in Savage x Fenty show

Upcoming fashion show sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment 

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Thursday 03 November 2022 20:20
Comments
Johnny Depp To Make Guest Appearance in Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.

It was first reported by TMZ that the actor would appear in the fashion show, set to air on Prime Video on 9 November.

The Independent has confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits.

The news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.

As a result of the June ruling, which concluded the six-week trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.

The details of the former couple’s marriage, and each moment of the lengthy trial, also played out on social media, where fans followed along with intense scrutiny.

Follow along with the latest updates below.

1667506801

Since the earlier reports of Depp’s cameo were confirmed, hundreds of fans have expressed their disapproval of the casting.

The growing criticism comes in stark contrast to the reactions to the previous three Savage x Fenty shows, as the annual event had become known as an entertaining and inclusive experience.

Chelsea Ritschel3 November 2022 20:20
1667506097

The upcoming show, which has been described as a “fashion experience,” is expected to be a star-studded affair, with performances by Anitta and Burna Boy and cameos from Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk.

Chelsea Ritschel3 November 2022 20:08
1667505945

Depp will reportedly feature in a “star” role in the show, an opportunity previously granted to celebrities such as Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu.

Chelsea Ritschel3 November 2022 20:05
1667504888

The uneasy response to the actor’s role in the upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show has focused largely on the “problematic” nature of the casting, with many questioning why Rihanna chose to extend her platform to Depp.

“Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these beautiful and unproblematic men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one that appeals to you the most?” one person wrote.

Chelsea Ritschel3 November 2022 19:48

