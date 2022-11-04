Johnny Depp news - live: Rihanna fans react to Savage x Fenty show spot as Depp appeals Amber Heard verdict
Upcoming fashion show sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment in the Savage x Fenty campaign
Rihanna has found herself at the centre of controversy after it was revealed that Johnny Depp will make a cameo in the upcoming Savage Fenty X Vol 4 fashion show.
It was first reported by TMZ that the actor would appear in the fashion show, set to air on Prime Video on 9 November.
The Independent has confirmed Depp’s name features in the show’s end credits.
The news of the actor’s cameo comes after Depp’s high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 op-ed written by the Aquaman star concluded earlier this year, when a jury ruled that Heard had defamed Depp when she alleged he had abused her during their marriage.
As a result of the June ruling, which concluded the six-week trial, Heard was ordered to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages. The jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in her counterclaim that she was defamed by one of Depp’s lawyers.
The details of the former couple’s marriage, and each moment of the lengthy trial, also played out on social media, where fans followed along with intense scrutiny.
Follow along with the latest updates below.
What legal battle was Johnny Depp involved in earlier this year?
Earlier this year, Depp was embroiled in a high-profile legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard concerning a 2018 piece published by The Washington Post. Depp’s legal team claimed that the op-ed, written by Heard, had defamed him by implying that he had abused Heard when the pair were married.
A jury ultimately found that Heard had defamed Depp, and ordered the Aquaman star to pay Depp $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages.
However, the jury also awarded Heard $2m (£1.6m) in a simultaneous countersuit, ruling that, in characterising her abuse allegations as a “hoax”, one of Depp’s attorneys had defamed her.
Heard is set to appeal the verdict, with lawyers arguing that the two rulings handed down by the jury were contradictory.
Olly Alexander vows to ditch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty brand after Johnny Depp confirmed as showcase guest
Olly Alexander has reacted to the news that Johnny Depp will make a featured appearance in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol 4 fashion showcase.
On Thursday (3 November), Alexander responded with a sad face to a Pop Crave tweet that read: “Depp will become the first man to have his own spotlight segment at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show.”
A fan replied to the British singer’s apparent upset over Depp’s cameo confirmation, writing: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”
“Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” the Years & Years singer replied.
Read more:
Forthcoming fashion event sees Depp appear for a ‘star’ moment
As of now, Rihanna has not addressed the backlash. However, she has been active on social media, with the singer posting a TikTok reaction to her new song “Lift Me Up” on Twitter.
On Instagram, the billionaire beauty mogul shared a series of photos of herself posing on the beach in a white satin corset gown.
Although much of the reaction to the casting has been negative, not everyone has been critical of Rihanna’s decision to feature Depp in the show.
According to one fan of both Rihanna and Depp, the singer’s decision is the latest in a string of “successes” for the actor.
As noted by TMZ, Depp will become the first male “star” in Savage x Fenty’s history with the cameo. In regards to what viewers can expect to see, the outlet reported that the vibe is “cool and chic”.
Photos shared on social media claim to show a first-look at Depp’s cameo in the fashion show, in which the actor can be seen wearing a check-patterned shirt, a green jacket and multiple necklaces.
While all of the details about the “star” role Depp will have in the upcoming show have not been released, TMZ reported that the cameo was orchestrated by Rihanna and her team, who “invited Johnny to be a part of it”.
“Both sides were super excited to make it happen,” the outlet stated, citing sources.
According to TMZ, Depp, who will appear in items from the Savage x Fenty men’s collection, does not walk the runway.
Ahead of the 9 November release of the fashion show, a number of celebrities, including Bella Poarch, Joan Smalls, Simu Liu, and Irina Shayk, all of who make appearances in the upcoming Savage x Fenty show, attended the Savage X Fenty Show Vol 4 premiere in Simi Valley, California.
On social media, fans have begun urging others to use a hashtag to share their disappointment with the actor’s cameo, in the hope that Rihanna will reverse the decision to star Depp in the fashion show.
“RETWEET and REPLY to this tweet with ‘Drop Johnny Depp from the Savage X Fenty show’ with the hashtag #AmberHeardDeservesBetter,” one person tweeted Thursday. “Amber Heard deserves the same support she’s shown so many others. She deserves solidarity from fellow survivors, not betrayal. She deserves better.”
The criticism over the show hasn’t just been contained to fans on social media, as Olly Alexander, who has partnered with Rihanna’s fashion brand in the past, has announced he plans to cut ties with the company over Depp’s inclusion in the show.
On Thursday, the British singer reacted to a tweet about Depp’s upcoming cameo with a sad face, prompting a fan to reply: “But, Savage X Fenty is you baby... you wear it so well.”
In response, Alexander said he would not be wearing the brand moving forward. “Thank you but after this news I won’t be wearing it anymore,” the “Years & Years” singer replied.
