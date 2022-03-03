Julia Fox says she’s barely used the Birkin bag that Kanye West got her: ‘It’s scary’

Julia Fox has opened up about the Birkin bag that Kanye West bought her for her birthday last month and how owning it is quite “scary.”

On March 3, Fox, 32, spoke to The New York Times about her previous relationship with West, 44, and how he gave Hermès Birkin bags to her and four of her friends.

The starting price for each bag was $10,000, as West, also known as Ye, picked every item based on the women’s personalities. Fox received an ostrich leather bag in black. But, only a few days after getting this gift, she put it right back in the box.

“I don’t know if you know about owning a Birkin when you’re not a rich person, but it’s like the most anxiety-inducing thing ever,” the Uncut Gems star said.

“You’re checking on the Birkin, making sure it’s still there, that it didn’t magically grow wings,” she added. “It’s scary to have a Birkin. It’s a lot of pressure.”

Previously, Fox discussed her taste in fashion while dating West. When he was married to Kim Kardashian, West was known for styling her outfits. However, last month, Fox denied any reports that she was copying Kardashian’s style.

In a since deleted Instagram story , she shared a headline published by Page Six, which said. “Julia Fox channels Kim Kardashian in high-fashion breastplate.” The actor replied with: “FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf. I forgot to post it. P.S. The breastplate is by Jacque Label.”

Regarding how her two month relationship with the rapper ended, Fox told NYT that while she broke up with him, it was an amicable split. The former couple also only spent about 15 days together, as they had very busy schedules.

“I tried my best to make it work,” she said. “I already had a jam-packed life. How do I fit this really big personality into this already full life? It just wasn’t sustainable. I lost like 15 pounds in that month.”

Throughout their time together, Fox said that their relationship felt a bit like “a movie,” with West as the “orchestrator” of it.

“It definitely felt like I was his girlfriend,” she explained. “But it also felt like I was being cast in the role of his girlfriend — and he was casting me. He was the orchestrator of it all. It really did feel like a movie.”