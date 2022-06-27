Kanye West references ‘my wife’ Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2022 BET Awards and not-so-subtly referenced Kim Kardashian during his tribute to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The rapper – who legally changed his name to Ye – made his first public appearance in months at the BET Awards on 26 June to present Combs with the Lifetime Achievement Award. West emerged onstage from his “hiatus” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles sporting an all-black ensemble featuring a baseball cap, sunglasses, and face covering.

During his six-minute speech, West explained how Combs has inspired him throughout his career and referenced his relationship and subsequent divorce from ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“I go to him for advice to this day,” the Yeezy founder said. “He inspires so many of my choices, so many of my life choices. My wife choices. And here we are, thanks for that Puff.”

Kardashian notably filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage. The reality star was declared legally single by a California judge in March of this year. The former couple also share four children together – North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

While the SKIMS founder is currently in a relationship with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson, West has still been influential in creating Kardashian’s new skincare line Skkn.

On 21 June, Kardashian revealed in a series of Instagram stories that her ex-husband introduced her to Skkn’s creative director Willo Perron and came up with a name for the brand. “My creative process wouldn’t have been complete – and I always give credit where credit is due – without Kanye,” Kardashian said.

“That was actually his idea, and the packaging shapes were his, and even the font he did – just like Skims,” she added.

Kanye West references Kim Kardashian during BET Awards speech

The Kardashians star, who has been dating Davidson since October 2021, revealed during an appearance on the Today show last week that she waited a while to begin dating after her divorce from West.

“I waited a while, I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up, and I think you definitely need that time to yourself,” she explained. “Then, once you’re ready to get out there, I felt like I just wanted new energy, and something different, and it definitely took me by surprise.”

Following their divorce, Kanye West has been linked to actress Julia Fox and model Chaney Jones.