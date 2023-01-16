Relatives of Kanye West’s ‘new wife’ speak out

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Angelica Censori, the sister of Kanye West’s reported wife, Bianca Censori, has spoken out about the pair’s relationship.

Angelica sais she was happy for her sister and her reported new husband during an interview with the Herald Sun. Her remarks come after TMZ reported that the alleged couple tied the knot this month. However, neither West or Bianca, who’s worked as Yeezy’s architectural designer since November 2020, have publicly confirmed the nuptials.

“It’s very exciting news for both my sister and the family, but we choose to have some privacy for the time being,” Angelica said during the interview, per New York Post.

Alyssa Censori, another member of Bianca’s family, also said that she was “super happy for” the reported newlyweds.

The Independent has contacted a representative for West for comment.

Alyssa and Angelica’s comments come days after West’s reported wedding news, as a source told TMZ that he and Bianca had “a private ceremony to celebrate their love” at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills.

Last week, Bianaca and West, formally known as Ye, were also spotted together at a restaurant, when the singer had a silver wedding ring on his finger. TMZ reported that the ring was meant to showcase West’s “commitment” to Bianca after the wedding.

On Friday, the Daily Mail claimed that West and the 27-year-old recently went on their honeymoon to the Amangiri resort in Utah, which is located in Utah’s Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments.

West’s new relationship also comes two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. Although Kardashian hasn’t publicly spoken out about her ex’s reported spouse, she did post and delete a few Instagram stories about self-love on Friday.

“I’m in my quiet girl era, I don’t have much to say. Just much to do,” the post of the since-deleted story read, per Glamour.

The reality star then shared two more quotes, one of which said: “Just remember, the black sheep usually turns into the goat. Keep doing you,” while another read: “People who want to see you win, will help you win. Remember that.”

Last month, Kardashian spoke candidly about raising her four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, with her ex and how “f***ing hard” it can be, during an episode of Angie Martinez IRL podcast.

She also addressed how she keeps her children away from West’s various controversies, some of which have included him tweeting about going “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE” and debuting his brand’s White Lives Matter” shirts during Paris Fashion Week.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” the Skims founder said. “That’s what I would want for them. If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”

She also said that she’ll be “prepared” for the day her children come and ask her about the controversy surrounding their father.

“One day my kids will thank me for sitting here and not bashing their dad when I could,” Kardashian explained. “All the crazy s***. They’ll thank me and I’ll privately answer anything that they want to know. It’s not my place anymore to jump in.”