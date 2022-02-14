Julia Fox confirms split with Kanye amid his Instagram attacks on Pete Davidson
Actress and hip-hop star put an end to their relationship after two months
Julia Fox has confirmed that she and Kanye West have broken up, amid the musician’s Instagram attacks on comedian Pete Davidson.
Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, the representative for the actress, 32, said: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”
In a few since-deleted Instagram posts, West, 44, who changed his name to Ye, shared photos of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with Davidson. In the midst of his feud with Kid Cudi, West also posted a photo of Davidson’s name crossed out. However, on February 14, he shared another photo on Instagram of Kardashian and Davidson holding hands. West wrote in the caption that he loves Kim and was not giving up on his family.
More Follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies