Julia Fox confirms split with Kanye amid his Instagram attacks on Pete Davidson

Julia Fox has confirmed that she and Kanye West have broken up, amid the musician’s Instagram attacks on comedian Pete Davidson.

Speaking to Fox News Digital on Monday, the representative for the actress, 32, said: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

In a few since-deleted Instagram posts, West, 44, who changed his name to Ye, shared photos of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with Davidson. In the midst of his feud with Kid Cudi, West also posted a photo of Davidson’s name crossed out. However, on February 14, he shared another photo on Instagram of Kardashian and Davidson holding hands. West wrote in the caption that he loves Kim and was not giving up on his family.

