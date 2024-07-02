Kate Beckinsale moons department store in London after receiving ‘horrific’ news

Support truly

Kate Beckinsale has surprised fans by sharing a video of herself flashing her rear out of a window.

The Widow actor, 50, posted footage of her mooning out of a window opposite the London department store Harvey Nichols to Instagram on Monday (1 July). She explained her actions as an attempt to get over some bad news she had just received.

Beckinsale, whose cat Clive died last June, revealed she was called about another personal tragedy the day after losing her pet, which had led to her laughing through the pain.

Writing on Instagram, Beckinsale said: “The day after Clive died and I received some of the most horrific news I’ve ever received that next morning.

“Sometimes there’s nothing for it but for your friend to show up as hard as possible and spend the evening making prank calls and mooning Harvey Nichols.”

The Prisoner’s Daughter star continued: “Sometimes when the bottom falls out of your world the only response after crying till you’re sick is your own bottom."

Beckinsale thanked her friend Nina Kate for being with her in the tough moment, writing: “I’ll never forget you jumping into the fire with me.”

Last month, Beckinsale marked Clive’s death with an emotional Instagram post. “Fly high my best angel on your one year anniversary. Oh my heart Clive I miss you. Not a soul like you. Love of my life,” she wrote at the time.

The actor also commemorated her cat by getting his face tattooed on her inner arm two months after his death. “This has really helped,” she told her six million followers on Instagram of her new ink.

Earlier this year, Beckinsale was admitted to hospital and shared details of her health scare after fans claimed she was “too thin” on Instagram.

“I spent six weeks in hospital due to copiously vomiting blood from a Mallory Weiss tear caused by the stress of a whole year ripping a hole between my oesophagus [sic] and stomach,” she said.

Beckinsale also explained that she “experienced a severe flare of [her] mast cell disease”, which was “mitigated by stress, shock, and grief”.

People with mast cell disease experience flushing, abdominal pain and bloating, as well as severe reactions to foods, medicines, or insect stings.

Two months after Beckinsale announced that she was admitted to hospital, her stepfather Roy Battersby died following a brief illness.

“That’s what I am prepared to disclose that has contributed to some weight loss,” she continued in the comment, while opening up about being in hospital amid her grief.

“What you think of my appearance and how I should look, independently of any circumstances in my life and my family’s is not important.”