Coldplay’s Chris Martin opens up about depression in candid video to help others
Coldplay’s Chris Martin has opened up about his personal experience with depression in a bid to help others.
The singer shared a video online about his struggles and techniques and tips he used to help.
The video, filmed earlier this week while the band were on tour in Hong Kong, has since gone viral, with celebrities including Rita Ora, praising him for his openness.
Marin says: “I’ve noticed that some people lately, including myself, are struggling a little bit with depression.
“I want to talk to you about some things that are helping me on tour and in life in general.”
If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.
