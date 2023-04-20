Kendall Jenner shows off ‘really nice’ knife skills after cucumber slicing debacle

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It seems that Kendall Jenner has been practicing her culinary skills ever since she was famously mocked for the way she sliced a cucumber on The Kardashians.

While appearing in the latest episode of Hailey Bieber’s YouTube series – titled “what’s in my kitchen?” – the 27-year-old reality star showed off her expert knife skills as she showed Bieber how to make Kris Jenner’s famous layered dip.

“Kendall has come to make her mom’s famous layered dip that is so popular amongst all of our friends, all of her family,” the Rhode Skin founder said in the video, which was posted on 19 April to YouTube. But before the two friends started making Kris Jenner’s famed layered dip recipe, they began the show by crafting their very own passionfruit spritz cocktails.

The summery drink consisted of tequila, Aperol, passionfruit juice and of course, fresh lime juice. After Bieber handed Jenner a sharp knife from her kitchen, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star expertly sliced one of the limes in half and squeezed it into the cocktail shaker.

Taken aback by her own cutting skills, Jenner paused and said: “That was…that was really nice. That was a fresh cut.” Bieber was also impressed by Jenner’s seemingly improved knife work when she told the camera, “It was a gorgeous chop.”

The moment was a far cry from the last time fans witnessed Kendall Jenner in the kitchen. The reality star was famously mocked on social media after she struggled to slice a cucumber in season one of family’s Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

In the scene, Jenner was visiting her mother’s house when she attempted to make herself a cucumber snack. “I’m making it myself,” she said. “Just gotta chop up some cucumber. It’s pretty easy.”

Kendall Jenner shows of knife skills while cooking with Hailey Bieber

She began by cutting the cucumber in a criss-cross motion, with one hand on the end of the cucumber and the other holding the knife. The awkward angle prompted her mother to beckon to their chef for help, but Jenner was determined to cut the cucumber herself.

“I’m not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me,” the model told the cameras. “I’m not professional whatsoever.”

The scene instantly went viral online as thousands of people weighed in on Jenner’s knife skills, or lack thereof. “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f***ing cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed,” tweeted one person.

“Watching Kendall Jenner cut a cucumber makes me feel better about myself,” another Twitter user wrote.

“I’m afraid if I watch that clip of Kendall cutting cucumber wrong one more time, I will forget whatever vegetables I know how to cut,” said someone else.

While the kitchen fail aired on The Kardashians nearly a year ago, her famous sisters have yet to let Jenner live the embarrassing moment down. Speaking on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast last May, Khloe Kardashian revealed how her half-sister felt about the clip going viral.

“Oh, my God, she’s, like, not happy about that,” she said. “I feel so bad.”

Kardashian continued: “I’m like, ‘Kendall, god is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes, god bless. And you can’t cut a f***ing cucumber.’

“The world is good. Because she’s like … how can you be this f***ing perfect? She has this perfect life, this perfect dog, she’s a gazelle of a human being, she walks the runway, she’s all these amazing things. You can’t cut a f***ing cucumber?”

Kardashian added that she would gladly help Jenner improve her culinary skills, saying: “Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She’ll really cry herself a river, oh my god. But I’m going to teach her how to cut a cucumber.”

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner jokingly called her older sister “cucumber girl” in a video posted to TikTok. The 13-second video showed Kendall and Kylie dancing and singing to the camera at their sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy. She captioned the video: “Me and cucumber girl”

Even her mother, Kris Jenner, joined in on the fun when she was filmed chopping vegetables in a video for Vogue. While preparing dirty martinis and pasta primavera with daughter Kylie, the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder turned to her mother and said, “Should we cut it like Kendall?”

However, it was Kendall Jenner who had the last laugh. The model poked fun at herself in a post to her Instagram story last May, when she shared a picture of a chopping board with a large knife and cucumber. “Here we go again,” she captioned the post, with the cucumber ready to be chopped front and centre.

Jenner even dressed up as a giant cucumber for Halloween last year, wearing green latex leggings and a giant bespoke cucumber-slice top and a prop knife. She was instantly hailed as “iconic” for the cucumber costume.