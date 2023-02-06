Kerry Katona warns Molly-Mae to change Bambi’s name amid bullying fears

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kerry Katona has warned Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury over the name of their newborn baby.

When the former Love Island couple announced the arrival of their daughter Bambi last month, followers and fans were left divided by the choice of name.

The former Atomic Kitten singer Katona, 42, has urged new parents Hague and Fury, both 23, to change their daughter’s name, as she warned that the child might get “some stick” from other school children.

Writing in her latest OK! Magazine column, the TV personality shared that she wasn’t “a fan” of the name.

“Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury announced the birth of their daughter last week. It’s lovely news, but I must admit I’m not a fan of the name,” she wrote.

“I think Bambi Fury sounds a bit ridiculous,” she continued: “It reminds me of the Disney film where the mother gets shot!” she said, referencing the 1942 Disney animation Bambi.

The film, which is based on a book written by Austrian author Felix Salten more than 20 years earlier, is about a baby deer (called Bambi) whose mother is shot by a human. It follows his journey to adulthood as he takes his place as the prince of the forest.

“The poor kid might get some stick in school,” Katona added.

Hague has told her followers that they will either ‘love or hate’ Bambi’s name (@mollymae / Instagram)

Katona then continued: “If they haven’t registered the name yet, maybe they should consider changing it. But each to their own.”

After announcing the name, the PrettyLittleThing creative director and first-time mother, Hague, opened up about the decision to choose Bambi as a moniker.

Hague initially caveated the name, saying that she was aware people were going to “love or hate” it.

The influencer said: “It’s not made up, it’s totally not made up, I can’t explain it. It’s just not a name that’s ever been used before. It’s very very different and rare and you’re either going to love it or hate it.”

Explaining how the pair picked the name, Hague said that she had “loved” the Bambi for many years, and when she shared the idea with Fury, he agreed.

She added: “I’ve had the name picked out since I was a baby girl myself. It’s always been a dream baby girl name and luckily when I met Tommy and I told him the name I’ve always dreamt of using, he absolutely loved it too.”

When the couple revealed Bambi’s name, however, fans were left divided.

“Imagine Molly-Mae’s baby wanting to watch Bambi one day to see why she was called that and just being absolutely traumatised,” one person wrote.

Another pointed out that the baby’s full name is Bambi Fury, which they said “sounds like a Tarantino-esque revenge sequel” to the original film.

“No hate to Molly-Mae, love you babe, but imagine being 40 years old and your name’s Bambi,” a third quipped.