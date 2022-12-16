Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Khloe Kardashian revealed that she won’t let daughter, True, spend the night at Kourtney Kardashian’s house.

The 38-year-old reality star discussed her daughter, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, during an interview alongside her older sister for Vanity Fair.

During the segment, Khloe was hooked up to a lie detector while Kourtney asked her a series of questions. The Poosh founder brought up her niece and asked if the four-year-old was allowed to spend the night at her aunt’s home.

“Okay, are you ever going to let True sleep over at my house?” Kourtney asked her sister, who responded: “Probably not.”

Kourtney proceeded to question that remark and specified a potential reason why True isn’t allowed to sleep over.

“Okay, and is that because we have too much fun?” she asked.

Khloe shut down the response, prompting Kourtney to ask “what the reason” is then. The Good American founder said that she “didn’t think there was enough time on [the] show” to explain “what the reason is”.

In her next question, Kourtney asked her sibling why she hated “sleepovers” to which Khloe said that doesn’t “hate sleepovers”.

Kourtney then joked about sleepovers by making a reference to her new brand Lemme, which sells gummies with melatonin and chamomile in them.

“Would you like them more if you had a Lemme sleep gummy?” she asked.

Khloe jokingly agreed with this statement, adding: “I’d like a lot of things more if I had gummies involved.”

These comments about sleepovers come after fans questioned Khloe for not posting a birthday tribute to Kournety’s son, Mason, this week, while other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan did.

Over the years, Khloe has continued to share some of the rules that she has for her daughter. During a segment on The Ellen DeGenres Show in November 2021, The Kardashians star confessed that she has a much stricter parenting style then her other sisters.

“I am really strict. I have a schedule,” she said. “I’m very militant with how I parent True and I believe that a schedule saves everything. Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”

Elsewhere in the Vanity Fair segment, Kardashian spoke candidly about her ex, who she welcomed a baby born with in August via surrogacy.

Before Khloe was unhooked from the lie detector, Kourtney asked her if she had any “rumours” that she’d like to “clear up”. Kourtney then paused and asked: “Are you still sleeping with Tristan?”

Khloe quickly shut that down, responding: “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

When the polygraph examiner confirmed that Khloe was telling the truth, Kourtney congratulated her.

“Bravo!” Kourtney exclaimed, before her sister replied, “I would die if it said I was.”

Khloe and Thompson have had an on-and-off again relationship over the years, as the NBA star first cheated on her in 2018, days before she gave birth to True. While they got back together in October 2021, they broke up in December of that year after Kardashian learned that Thompson had fathered a child with fitness instructor Maralee Nichols.

Amid reports of the second cheating scandal, Khloe and Thompson welcomed their second child. In the season two premiere of The Kardashians, Khloe revealed that her child was conceived in November 2021, one month before she found out about the NBA star’s child with Nichols.