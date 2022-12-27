Kim Kardashian reveals daughter North West’s musical talent

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her daughter, North West, has a musical talent she may have inherited from her father, Kanye West.

The 41-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her children, and their creative abilities, during Monday’s episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. Kardashian is a mother of four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, who she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

Speaking to Angie Martinez, she opened up about her relationship with North, and revealed that her daughter is good at creating her own lyrics.

“The other day, we’re just in the car and she puts on these beats, with no words or lyrics,” she recalled. “And she just sits in the car...She could, for hours, just rap over the beats. So, I press record on my phone just so that one day she’ll hear it and it’ll be so cute.”

Kardashian emphasised that her daughter enjoys listening to music and rapping quite frequently.

“That’s our fun times, just driving around,” she explained. “And she loves to blast music and just freestyle.”

When Martinez asked Kardashian what kind of careers she wants her children to pursue, the billionaire shapewear mogul said that she just wants them to enjoy what they do.

“I just truly want them to be happy in what they do,” she said. “And I have very, very, happy babies. They are such good kids, and so happy and kind. And they are probably my biggest reality check.”

While North’s father West is a notable rapper, the nine-year-old has also appeared to have an interest in performing. Earlier this week, Kardashian shared videos from the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party, where her daughter performed a duet with Sia.

In the clips, the pair performed the singer’s song “Snowman,” while North was dressed in metallic charcoal pants and a matching jacket and had her hair braided. For the occasion, Sia wore a white full-length gown with a white cape jacket and a matching headpiece.

Kardashian and her daughter also have a joint TikTok account, where they frequently post videos of themselves dancing together.

Elsewhere in her conversation with Martinez, she addressed how co-parenting with her ex has been “f***ing hard”. Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 after tying the knot in 2014. Their divorce was finalised last month.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” The Kardashians star explained. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”