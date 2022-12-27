Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kim Kardashian has expressed her concerns about her future boyfriends being “scared” of ex-husband Kanye West.

The 42-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her dating life during Monday’s episode of the Angie Martinez IRL podcast. In her conversation with the show’s host, Kardashian talked about ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months.

“It was just so new,” she said. “I didn’t know what dating was for so long. I’d been in a relationship for almost 15 years, 12 years, something like that.”

She shared that she’s worried about her future partners’ feelings towards West, whom she married in 2014 and later divorced. He’s also the father of her four children: North, nine, Saint, seven, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three.

“There’s a part of me that’s like: ‘Oh, my God, is everyone going to be scared because I don’t have the easiest ex?,’” the Skims founder said. “I don’t think that’s fair for me to ever put someone in a situation or bring a new person in that could be super innocent.”

Kardashian then confessed that there’s “another side” of her that questions these concerns about West because she asks herself why she “would ever have to live that way”.

Regarding her relationship status now, Kardashian said that while she’s “definitely in [her] fun zone,” she’s not dating anyone. However, she she still thinks that she’ll find her “person.”

“My person will be able to handle all of it, and that I do know and that’s what I have faith in,” she said. “I believe in God, love. I have faith in all of it. And he will bring me my perfect person. I’m like the biggest hopeless romantic, so I just know that my person can deal and my person will love it. And same with me and whoever that is.”

Kardashian first began dating Davidson in October 2021 and they broke up in August of this year. Before and after their relationship ended, West had publicly criticised both of them on social media. Kardashian and West’s divorce was finalised last month.

Over the last few months, Kardashian has been open about her dating life. In September, after her split from Davidson, she said she was “happy” to be single and wasn’t “looking” for a new relationship.

“I just want to chill for a minute,” she said during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden. “I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that. But I think my next route, I feel like I have to ... go to different places.”

Elsewhere in her conversation with Angie Martinez, Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with her ex and said that it’s been “f***ing hard”.

“I had the best dad, and I had the best memories and the greatest experience and that’s all I want for my kids as long as they can have that,” she said, through tears. “If they don’t know the things that are being said or what’s happening in the world, why would I ever bring that energy to them? That’s really heavy grown-up s*** that they’re not ready to deal with.”