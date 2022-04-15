Kim Kardashian has shared a peek of what her minimalist food pantry looks like, and people are obsessed with how organised it is.

In a recent blog post on her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s lifestyle brand, Poosh, Kim shared photos of her minimalistic pantry.

With assistance from Mary Astadourian, the CEO of A Detailed Life, Kim had shelves built in to create more room for different types of tableware. Some of those things included ceramic plates, cups, and bowls, along with custom made teapots, with gold handles.

On one tray in her modern pantry, she has sets of utensils, sweetener packets, coffee sleeves, and wooden stirrers, all of which are featured in their own cup.

The pantry has a long row of bagged snacks, neatly placed and organised, on a ceramic shelf. She also has a wide range of treats, from veggies straw to pretzels, in glass jars with wooden lids. In front of the food, there is a silver industrial-sized refrigerator.

On social media, fans have applauded the Skims founder for creating such a well-organised and aesthetically pleasing pantry.

“I think calmness would also be my superpower if my pantry looked like this,” one Twitter wrote.

“Congrats to every snack that made it into @KimKardashian’s pantry—better than a SuperBowl ad,” a tweet reads.

Another wrote: “Can we take a moment to appreciate @KimKardashian pantry please.”

On the other hand, some Twitter users questioned why Kim had so much in her pantry, one of which said: “There is no reason @KimKardashian food pantry should be looking like a damn food market. And for the less rich, CUT DOWN. Stop buying what we don’t need! If you’re not gonna eat two burgers buy one.”

The model first shared images of her pantry on Poosh last year, as she explained the importance of keeping the space “organised,” especially since she has four children, North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, who she shares with her ex, Kanye West.

“It’s so necessary to be extra organised when having four kids who all have different dietary needs, dairy sensitivities, and different likes and dislikes,” she said. “Also, we have friends and family over all the time and need to be aware of different sensitivities, allergies, and diets, such as gluten-free or nut allergies, so it’s important to have things organised at all times.”

During a recent appearance Live with Kelly and Ryan, Kardashian discussed her minimalist style, as she has a white kitchen. However, one concern is that her children could “ruin” it.

“I’m in my kitchen praying that my kids just don’t run in and ruin this. They’re all just locked in the other room,” she said, via People.

And with the colour in mind, she joked that one way of keeping her kitchen white is by eating “white cheddar Cheetos.”

“Thank God for white cheddar Cheetos instead of the orange Cheetos,” she joked. “I had to switch.”

In the first episode of The Kardashians, which was released on 14 April, the KKW Beauty founder emphasised how she likes to keep her home clean. More specifically, she said that when cleans her children’s playroom, she not only gets “horny” but it also helps her “sleep at night”.

“People don’t see, like, I cleaned out the playroom today,” she explained. Like, that kinda stuff…makes me horny, to literally clean out my f***ing playroom. I’m insane.”

“If you have a clean playroom? Oh, my God. Like, you can sleep at night,” she added.