Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Jenner has revealed that she stayed in contact with former best friend Jordyn Woods after her alleged cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

The 26-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her friendship with Woods – who allegedly shared a kiss with Thompson while he was dating Khloe Kardashian in 2019 – during a conversation with Jennifer Lawerence for Interview Magazine. Jenner and Woods made headlines this summer when they publicly reunited for the first time in four years. In July, the Daily Mail published photos of the duo hanging out with a group of friends at a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

In the interview - which was published on 27 November - Lawrence asked Jenner how the pair became friends again, years after the alleged cheating scandal. However, the Kylie Cosmetics founder hinted that the outing wasn’t necessarily monumental, considering she and Woods have stayed friends since the public fallout.

“Jordyn and I, we always stayed in touch throughout the years and we would meet up at my house and catch up and just talk through everything,” she said. “We never fully cut each other off and one day, naturally, we were like: ‘We want to get sushi and we don’t want to hide anymore.’”

While she distanced herself from Woods over the years, Jenner explained how it ultimately helped both of them in the long run. “There’s a learning lesson in everything, and I think that in a weird way, everything happens how it’s supposed to happen,” she said. “We were so attached at the hip that we needed space to grow into the people that we were supposed to be. I needed that independence and that confidence because she was like my security blanket for so long.”

Back in 2018, Kardashian and Thompson had reconciled their relationship after he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their now five-year-old daughter, True. The NBA player was allegedly unfaithful again one year later - this time with Woods, which was documented during season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. While Thompson and Kardashian later rekindled their relationship, they officially split in December 2021 when court documents revealed he had fathered a baby with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Jenner’s recent comments about their friendship come shortly after Woods addressed commentary surrounding the alleged cheating scandal. On 21 November, the 26-year-old model took to Instagram to show off her letterman jacket, which featured the words: “I don’t need your situation”.

The jacket was in reference to a quote from her viral 2019 interview on Red Table Talk, which occurred weeks after news broke about Woods and Thompson. However, according to the influencer, her outfit wasn’t meant to be a dig at the cheating allegations.

“There’s NO shade here, just a quote we can all relate to at some point,” Woods wrote on Instagram, as she reposted The Shade Room’s side-by-side image of her outfit and the 2019 interview. “Not everything is shade, and everything’s not that deep. It’s almost 2024, y’all. @karltowns designed the jacket and I love it,” she added.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Thompson apologised to Jenner for how her friendship with Woods ended due to the cheating scandal. “I think you were affected the most by a situation of losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who is a big part of your life,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode, which aired on 16 November. “So, the fact that I put myself and her in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart made it tough for you and Khloe. Because, at the end of the day, you have your best friend and then you have your sister, who you love more than anything else.”

After Thompson apologised for the “poor decisions” he made, Jenner thanked him and reflected on the friendship she had with Woods before the 2019 incident. “I think I was so co-dependent with Jordyn that I could have never imagined my life without her,” she said. “We would have probably still been living together. I think she needed to grow without me, I needed to grow without her.”

Thompson also asked Jenner to pass his apology on to Woods, adding: “She went through a lot, too, and probably gave her a lot of flak, so I’m the reason why that relationship went a different direction.”