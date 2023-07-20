Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has hit back at “misconceptions” that she’s undergone plastic surgery to change the appearance of her face.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on 20 July, Jenner and her older sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, had a candid conversation about societal beauty standards. As the 25-year-old described how she’s seen women and young girls edit their photos on social media, she also confessed that she used to do the same.

“I just feel like we have a huge influence and like, what are we doing with our…power?” she said. “I think I just see so many young girls on the internet like fully editing, like editing, and I went through that stage too. And I feel like I’m in a better place.”

However, Jenner also noted that, despite how she feels about herself, she also thinks that “other people can instill insecurities in you”. While she proceeded to speak candidly about her insecurities as a child, she also pointed out her biggest strength: Her confidence.

“We all have our little things, so it’s normal to be insecure sometimes,” she said during a confessional interview. “But I always just remember being the most confident kid in the room. I always loved myself. I still love myself.”

The Kylie Swim founder claimed that, because people thought she was “insecure” as a child, it created a “misconception” that she’d gotten plastic surgery on her face.

“One of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child, and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false,” she said. “I’ve only gotten fillers.”

She went on to criticise the false narrative that she’s gotten plastic surgery on her face, adding: “I don’t want that to be a part of my story. I will always want everyone to just love themselves.”

Khloe chimed in to recall how she had the “most confidence” when she was younger. However, according to the Good American founder, that confidence was diminished by “society” giving her “insecurities”.

“I’ve been torn apart…the minute that I’ve gone on TV,” she said during a confessional interview. “I didn’t look like my sisters, so therefore, I wasn’t good enough. And then when I started changing my look, get better makeup, you do fillers…And they’re still constantly bullying you.”

(PA)

As Khloe reflected on her decision to get a nose job, Jenner reminded her sisters that they used to “talk about [her] ears” as a child. While Khloe clarified that she talked about Jenner’s ears because she “loved them”, the Kylie Beauty founder explained that she “didn’t receive it like that”.

“I received it as like: ‘Everyone’s making fun of my ears, calling me Dopey,’” she said, referring to one of the characters in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

She explained that the comments about her ears when she was younger “f***ed [her] up”.

“I never thought about my ears, and then for like five years, I never wore an updo. And then I had Stormi and she has my ears,” Jenner added, referring to the five-year-old daughter she shares with Travis Scott.

According to Jenner, once she had her daughter, she came to realise how much she “loves” the way that her ears look.

“Because I’m like: ‘Wow if I’m insecure about my ears, and I think my daughter is the most beautiful thing ever’...and now I wear an updo to every carpet,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has denied speculation that she’s gotten plastic surgery. During an interview with HommeGirls in April, she had a similar response to the assumptions that people make about her appearance.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face and that I was some insecure person, and I really wasn’t!” she said.

Jenner also spoke about getting filler in her lips, and said that it was the “best thing” she ever did.

“Yeah, I love full lips and wanted full lips, but growing up I was always the most confident person in the room. I was the girl performing for everyone,” she said. “I had my one lip insecurity thing, so I got lip filler, and it was the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t regret it. But I always thought I was cute.”

In a season three teaser of The Kardashians, released in April, the show also hinted that Jenner will be having another conversation with mother Kris Jenner, and her siblings, Kim Kardashain, Kourtney, Khloe, and Kendall Jener, about everyday beauty standards.

“All of us just need to have a bigger conversation about the beauty standards that we’re setting,” the mother of two, who also shares one-year-old son Aerie with Scott, said. “I don’t want my daughter to do the things I did.”