Kylie Jenner sparks debate after pulling Rolex from bottom of her purse

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Kylie Jenner has sparked a debate after pulling what appeared to be a $41,000 Rolex out from the bottom of her designer purse.

In a recent video posted to her TiKTok, the 25-year-old reality star revealed some of items she carries in her $4,900 Bottega Venetta purse. She started the video by noting that the designer purse is her “go-to bag” and that it “fits everything”.

“This is like a really honest, ‘what’s in my bag?’ because I have not cleaned this bag or gone through it at all,” she said, before taking out a hand sanitiser from her line, Kylie Skin.

Next, Jenner pulled a more luxurious item out from her bag: a gold watch. After unearthing the timepiece, Jenner explained that she’d had the watch’s band tightened so her five-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, could wear it.

“I have Stormi’s little watch in here. Well it was actually my watch. Look how small her wrist is,” she said, while holding up the watch. “She wore it to a birthday party and didn’t want to wear it anymore.”

The watch in question appeared to be a gold Rolex Day-Date 40, which has the date and day of the week on it. The accessory usually retails for about $41,500.

In her video, the Kylie Swim founder proceeded to show more items carried in her purse, including a hairclip from sister Kim Kardashian’s brand, Skims, and a blush. She concluded by holding up different lip liners from her makeup brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

As of 12 June, the video has more than 12.4m views, with TikTok users in the comments poking fun at and questioning Jenner for carrying the expensive watch so casually in her bag.

“This is so real I also have a Rolex in my bag,” one person joked, while another added: “The Rolex… in the bag… just like that.”

A third asked: “Stormi wore a Rolex to a birthday party???”

Many people also claimed that The Kardashians star’s video didn’t come off “relatable,” as many of the products in her bag came from her own brands, or those of her siblings.

“She always tries to be relatable when she has something else to sell,” one viewer wrote, while another claimed: “The way this entire thing was an ad.”

A third added: “This is so funny because she’s trying to film a ‘normal’ TikTok but this is obviously just an ad for her products haha.”

Jenner went on to do a second video for her “What’s in my bag?” series, in which she revealed additional items she carries in her purse, such as glue tape, rings, sunglasses, an iPhone charger, and a face mask. In a third video, she concluded the series by applying her new lip balm while nothing that her brand will be launching the product on 14 June.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner has faced criticism over her TikTok videos. In August 2022, TikTok user @plasticchandler claimed that one of Jenner’s makeup reviews for a lip product was “very curated to the style of an influencer” and that she goes to her car for the sole purpose of filming her makeup reviews.

He alleged that the entire Kardashian-Jenner family have “never lived normal” lives and that they’ve had to take traits from influencers in order to seem like they “can relate” to other people.

In the comments of the TikTok user’s video, Jenner responded to the claim, writing: “It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me five mins to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things.”