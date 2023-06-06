Hailey Bieber posts cheeky response to Kendall Jenner ‘feuding’ rumours

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hailey Bieber has shared a cheeky response to rumours that she’s feuding with fellow model and best friend, Kendall Jenner.

Last week, a report from The US Sun claimed that the 26-year-old model was feuding with the 27-year-old reality star after their recent trips to France for the Monaco Grand Prix, which took place on 28 May.

However, neither of them appeared in each other’s social media posts. In one Instagram post, Jenner was seen posing with friends along the French Riviera, while the Rhode Skin founder hung out with husband Justin Bieber and pal Justine Skye.

According to the US Sun, Hailey and Justin Bieber were also reportedly seen with Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, NBA star Devin Booker.

On Reddit, fans speculated that Jenner and Bieber had a falling out after they vacationed in the South of France separately.

“Hailey and Justine were in Monaco the entire weekend too. But they didn’t see Kendall at all, instead she stayed with Bad Bunny and his crew and Justin and Hailey were with Booker,” wrote one person in the subreddit r/KUWTK. “Wonder if there’s some drama.”

“I noticed that Kendall and Hailey haven’t been spotted much/as close since the Selena drama,” another person suggested, referencing the viral resurfaced drama between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber that took place back in March. “Wonder if anything happened there. Found that weird since Hailey/Kendall/Justine are the trio.”

This week, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner appeared to address rumours of a falling out when Bieber shared a selfie of the longtime friends lounging beside a pool. “Feuding,” she captioned the Instagram Story on 3 June, seemingly poking fun at the rift rumours.

In the since-deleted selfie, which was reposted to Twitter, Bieber and Jenner could also be seen wearing bikinis and posing the Instagram dog face filter while Bieber flashed a thumbs-up.

This isn’t the first time Hailey Bieber has been involved in some drama. Earlier this year, she found herself the target of much online hate after her 10-year-old alleged feud with actor Selena Gomez resurfaced.

Both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been pitted against one another over the years due to the Wizards of Waverly Place alum’s notable on-again, off-again relationship with Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. Just months after their split in May 2018, the “Baby” singer tied the knot with Hailey in September that year.

The drama resurfaced in late February when Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber were accused of making fun of Gomez’s eyebrows after the Only Murders in the Building star admitted to having her them over-laminated. The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a selfie of her own eyebrows – with the text, “This was an accident?” – followed by a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Bieber, which zoomed in on her eyebrows too.

Jenner then shut down the rumours by commenting on a viral TikTok post. “This is reaching,” she wrote. “No shade towards Selena ever and I didn’t see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.”

Gomez replied: "Agreed @kyliejenner. It’s all unnecessary. I’m a fan of Kylie!"

However, fans still resurfaced old videos and tweets regarding Bieber’s so-called feud with Gomez. Some people dug up conspiracy theories that accused Bieber of “copying” Gomez – such as their tattoo placements and their respective cooking shows – while others resurfaced Bieber’s old tweets in support of #Jelena, the nickname given to Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s relationship during the height of their romance.

After weeks of speculation, Gomez finally addressed rumours of an alleged feud between the two women. “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity,” she wrote on her Instagram Story on 24 March. “This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Hailey Bieber followed up Gomez’s statement with one of her own. “I want to thank Selena for speaking out, as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I,” she said on her Instagram Story. “The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together.

“Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.”

“In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity, and there is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion.”