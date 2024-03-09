Kylie Jenner responds to claims her style changed because of Timothée Chalamet

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kylie Jenner has addressed fans’ claims about her appearance amid her rumoured romance with Timothée Chalamet.

The 26-year-old reality star spoke candidly about her rumoured boyfriend, who she’s been romantically linked to since April 2023, during an interview with The New York Times, published on 7 March. During the conversation, she was asked about the claims about her fashion sense, as people speculated that she was experimenting with a different style because of Chalmet.

However, Jenner kept her response to the question brief, saying: “I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

As noted by The New York Times, fans first questioned Jenner’s style last summer, after she shared photos of herself in a long, puffy-sleeve dress. The outfit all falls under the “cottagecore trend,” which consists of clothes with big sleeves, and toile or floral print. Fans also wondered if she was taking an approach to a “clean girl” style, which consists of little to no makeup, because of Chalamet.

Despite the claims and questions from fans, Jenner specified to The New York Times that she avoids reading comments on her Instagram, as she only reads comments on posts that relate to her business.

Chalamet and Jenner were first romantically linked in April 20203, following the release of the blind item to DeuxMoi that said they were dating. From there, the internet was instantly sent into a frenzy, with fans sharing their shocked reactions to the unlikely celebrity pairing. The dating rumours also came months after Jenner officially split from Travis Scott, whom she shares two children, Stormi, six, and Aire, one, with.

Although they haven’t publicly addressed if they’re a couple, Jenner and Chalamet have been spotted on multiple dates in 2023.

Back in September, the make-up mogul and the Little Women star were spotted chatting during Beyoncé’s concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. A video shared on social media at the time showed the rumoured couple talking and laughing while watching the concert, while other photos showed them kissing.

Days later, the pair were also spotted together at the US Open, where they were pictured engaging in PDA. On 10 September, they were seated in the celebrity section at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City for the men’s finals. One photo showed the reality star grabbing Chalamet’s face and leaning over to kiss the actor, while he wrapped his arm around her.

At the time, the tennis tournament’s official Instagram account even shared a video of Jenner and Chalamet watching the match in “suspense”.

In January, the pair also enjoyed a date night at the Golden Globes Awards, during which they were seen kissing at their table. Following the event, Chalemet came to Jenner’s defence, as she was accused of feuding with Gomez, after fans alleged that the singer was whispering with Taylor Swift about the rumoured couple at the Golden Globes.

When asked whether he was “cool” with Gomez, with whom he co-starred in the 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York, Chalamet responded: “Yeah, of course.” As for whether there was any “beef” between Jenner and Gomez, he told TMZ: “No.” Gomez also later denied speculation that she was gossiping about Jenner and Chalamet.

Similar to Jenner, the Dune star has remained tight-lipped about the details of speculated romance. However, he previously addressed fans’ ongoing interest in his love life, during an interview with GQ in October.

“This reminds me of that recent South Park episode with the ‘Worldwide Privacy Tour’,” he said, referring to the controversial episode of the adult animated comedy purportedly depicting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and their media appearances since stepping down as senior members of the royal family.

“Sometimes, people are going to be hella confused when you say you’re trying to live a private life,” he added.