Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are facing renewed backlash over their private plane usage after they reportedly took separate jets to make the same trip.

On 3 December, the Twitter account Celebrity Jets revealed that Jenner’s private jet was logged as taking off from Miami, Florida, and landing in Van Nuys, California, five hours later.

The following day, the account, which tracks celebrity private plane usage, shared a screenshot of an identical trip made by Scott’s private plane. The image showed Scott’s jet Cactus Jack LLC also making the same five-hour flight from Miami to Van Nuys.

The flight the rapper’s plane took from California to Florida used more than 13,000lbs jet fuel and emitted 21 tonnes of carbon dioxide, per the account. The route Jenner’s jet took from Florida to California required 15,663lbs of jet fuel and emitted 25 tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The flight routes to Miami coincided with Art Basel, an annual art show which took place this weekend, and which also saw Jenner’s sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian in attendance.

On social media, the separate trips from Miami to Van Nuys have sparked criticism with many condemning the celebrity couple.

“How do they not feel bad for the planet?” one person asked on Reddit, where screenshots of the flight routes circulated in the r/KUWTK subreddit, while another questioned whether the couple is thinking about their two children, Stormi, four, and their nine-month old son. “Does she not realise this is the same planet her kids have to live on too? Like fine they obviously don’t give a f**k about anyone else but their kids are going to suffer from global warming too. These people are unimaginably selfish.”

The report also prompted one person to suggest that billionaires should have their private planes “taken away”. “These billionaires need to have their jets taken away. Y’all can’t carpool?!” they asked.

On Twitter, the report also prompted backlash, with another individual describing the couple’s private plane usage as “repulsive”.

It’s not clear whether Jenner and Scott were onboard their respective jets, but the couple were photographed together in Miami at an Art Basel party over the weekend.

Although many of the reactions to the recent report were critical, some fans attempted to defend the couple from backlash. One person alleged that separate jets makes sense when considering what is required for Jenner and Scott to travel.

“He got to Miami before Kylie and she left back to California while he was still in Miami. Plus Travis’ jet has his own crew and essentials. His jet didn’t take him back by the way, it just landed again in Miami a few hours ago,” one person claimed on Sunday. In response, another Reddit user suggested that “regardless” of whether “we hate Travis or not,” he’s a rapper with a “whole crew who probably can’t fit on the plane with Kylie and her entourage”.

“Y’all just like to complain,” they added.

This is not the first time that Jenner and Scott have faced criticism over their private jet usage. The reality star previously sparked backlash when she joked about having to decide whether to take her private jet or Scott’s amid a record-breaking heatwave in Western Europe and parts of the US.

In July, Jenner posted a black-and-white Instagram photo of her and Scott hugging in front of their two private jets alongside the caption: “You wanna take mine or yours?” prompting fans to describe the post as “obnoxious” and “out of touch”.

The beauty mogul was also previously accused of allegedly taking a 12-minute private plane ride to Palm Springs, which was the equivalent of a 40 minute car journey from her Hidden Hills home.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Jenner and Scott for comment.