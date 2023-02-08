Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Multiple sources have denied rumours that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani.

Earlier this week, rumours surfaced that the 48-year-old actor was dating the French Israeli model after the two were photographed sitting next to each other at an album release party in Los Angeles last month.

In the photo obtained by The Daily Mail, DiCaprio is seen wearing a black baseball cap and black bomber jacket as Polani is seated next to him dressed in a white T-shirt underneath a striped grey blazer.

Speaking to People on Tuesday, a source denied the two were dating.

“Leo and Eden just so happened to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group,” they said. “Just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.”

The Independent has contacted representatives for Leonardo DiCaprio and Eden Polani for comment.

Following the relationship rumours, Polani appeared to delete her Instagram on Wednesday, according to The Daily Mail.

The Don’t Look Up actor was most recently linked to 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas. In December 2022, photographers spotted DiCaprio leaving The Birds Street Club in Los Angeles with Lamas, the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas.

Her father recently spoke to The New York Post about his daughter’s relationship with the Oscar winner and clarified that the two are not serious.

“She’s very smitten,” he told the outlet. “I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young.”

“They’re friends, they’re not in a serious relationship,” he continued. “And I just want that to be clear. She’s fond of him, obviously. But they’re not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It’d be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they’re dating and they’re not.”

DiCaprio previously dated Daisy Jones & The Six actress Camila Morrone, 25, for four years, before the pair announced their breakup in August 2022. One month after the split, the A-lister sparked dating rumours with supermodel Gigi Hadid when the two were seen together at a party in New York City.

The Hollywood star has previously received much criticism over his dating history due to his proclivity for dating women under the age of 25. After his split with Morrone, many fans noticed that the actress had turned 25 last year.

DiCaprio has also been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Toni Garrn, and Bar Refaeli – all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.