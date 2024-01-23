Love Is Blind viewers spot major ‘red flag’ in season six trailer

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The trailer for Love Is Blind season six has arrived, and fans are already noticing one major “red flag” in the teaser.

The popular reality dating series is set to make its return to Netflix on 14 February, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Much like seasons past, there’s a brand new crop of 30 single men and women looking to find love not based on appearances, but based on emotional and intellectual connection. The contestants are tasked with getting engaged in the “pods” all without seeing each other in person.

The newly engaged couples eventually meet face to face and live together, until they get married just three weeks later. While many long-lasting romances have been forged since Love Is Blind season one, which first debuted on Netflix in 2020, a majority of contestants haven’t been as lucky in finding the one.

Netflix released the Love Is Blind season six trailer on Tuesday 23 January. However, fans of the series have already pointed out one contestant’s deal-breaking question. In the teaser, contestant Amber Desiree - aka “AD” - was seen walking out of the pods after a male contestant asked her: “How many followers do you have on Instagram?” The 33-year-old real estate broker muttered the words, “Okay, bro,” as she left the pod.

Unsurprisingly, it didn’t take long for viewers to point out his question about Instagram followers was a big dating faux pas. “How many followers you have on IG is a weird question to ask,” wrote one person on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, fans shared their thoughts under Netflix’s Instagram post of the clip. “‘How many IG followers do you have,’” one person commented along with a red flag emoji, as someone else noted: “I already see a bunch of red flags!”

Love Is Blind season six follows contestants from Charlotte, North Carolina, as they take their chance at meeting their future spouses. The season will once again be hosted by real-life married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey. The first six episodes will drop on 14 February, followed by episodes seven through nine on 21 February. Episodes 10 and 11 hit Netflix on 28 February, leading up to the Love Is Blind finale on 6 March.

The cast of Love Is Blind season six ranges from 25 to 37 years old, each with their own hopes for what the social experiment might bring. Contestants include two flight attendants, a middle school principal, a salesman with a DJ side hustle, and a former three-sport athlete turned makeup artist. Here is the full cast list for Love Is Blind season six.

Season five of the reality dating series saw only two couples make it to the altar: Izzy Zapata and Stacy Snyder, and James Milton and Lydia Velez Gonzalez. When it came time for their wedding day, Zapata was the first to say “I do” but Snyder didn’t say it back because she wasn’t ready for marriage.

“I do want you and I want to say yes, but I would be doing you and I a disservice right now to say that ‘I do,’ when I feel like there’s a lot of things that we need. And more than anything, we need time,” she told Zapata during the finale. At the season five reunion special, which was filmed a year and a half after the weddings, Zapata and Snyder revealed that they were no longer together.

As for Milton and Gonzalez, the couple overcame many obstacles throughout their relationship and ultimately tied the knot. During the reunion special, they revealed that they were still happily married and living together.