First look at Love is Blind season six as trailer released for new series

Love Is Blind season 6 trailer has teased the drama yet to come in the new series of Netflix’s hit dating show.

The show follows a group of 30 single people who go on dates inside pods, but they cannot see the other person.

They eventually meet face-to-face after getting engaged and live together until they get married.

This series follows singletons in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“I’m in love with a man that I’ve never even seen!” Amy, 28, exclaims.

Love Is Blind returns - fittingly - on 14 February.