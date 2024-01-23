Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:15
First look at Love is Blind season six as trailer released for new series
Love Is Blind season 6 trailer has teased the drama yet to come in the new series of Netflix’s hit dating show.
The show follows a group of 30 single people who go on dates inside pods, but they cannot see the other person.
They eventually meet face-to-face after getting engaged and live together until they get married.
This series follows singletons in Charlotte, North Carolina.
“I’m in love with a man that I’ve never even seen!” Amy, 28, exclaims.
Love Is Blind returns - fittingly - on 14 February.
Up next
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:45
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid
05:34
Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city
05:53
The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground
04:53
Trapped in the care system
08:49
Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home
06:38
How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions
03:39
How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?
06:50
Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
03:18
How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated
03:21
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated
03:28
What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?
14:19
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’
17:13
What TV and film to watch in 2024
10:32
The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch
42:24
Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching
04:08
Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’
03:04
Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box
02:44
Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box
03:57
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box
18:59
Love Lives: Best moments from 2023
01:37
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’
33:36
Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’
01:10
Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump
08:18
Find your perfect seasonal city break
07:35
Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura
11:36
Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart
07:22
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations
00:40
Tory minister mistakes Art Attack presenter for BBC journalist
00:52
Dawn Butler appears emotional as she remembers Tony Lloyd’s gesture
01:05
Former Trump voter switches to Haley to avoid ‘dictatorship’
00:46
Abandoned cars piled up in street after heavy flooding in San Diego
00:19
Djokovic blows kiss to Kyrgios after winning point against Fritz
00:23
Michael Owen ‘prays every night’ for cure after son left blind
00:26
Kansas City Chiefs’ Isiah Pacheco hyped up by young fan: ‘Let’s go’
00:17
Snoop Dogg reveals which Olympic sport he would compete in
00:48
Tourists revel as snow blankets Eiffel Tower and other Paris monuments
00:34
Thousands of fire ants form rafts to survive Queensland flood waters
00:25
Floodwater carries debris down street amid Maine storm
00:25
NJ train station floods after winter storm brings torrential rain
00:39
Sofia Vergara reveals reason behind Joe Manganiello divorce
00:38
Bambi on ice: Moment deer ice-skates across frozen brook
00:32
BBC Radio host calls listener a ‘b***h’ in response to show complaint
01:35
Adele reveals post-Las Vegas residency plans
04:23
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on the imposter syndrome epidemic
04:26
Finance coach Ellie Austin-Williams on the psychology of money
04:34
STEM campaigner Dr Anne-Marie Imafidon MBE on workplace bias
01:01
Ebony Rainford-Brent MBE on how to tackle imposter syndrome
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09